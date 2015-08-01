AICW 2015: Rimple and Harpreet Narula's 'Maharadjah & Co.'

Rimple and Harpreet Narula presented their collection 'Maharadjah & Co.' at the Day 4 of the ongoing Amazon India Couture Week 2015.

The designer duo set the ramp ablaze with their heavily embroidered royal masterpieces. Bringing back the splendour and glory of the erstwhile days of the Raj, Rimple and Harpreet's Maharadjah & Co is inspired by the Indian Maharajas an the nobles of that era.

The royal opulence was tempered with hues of ivory and beige, burnished golds and velvet ruby which brings the touch of elegance and harks back to a time when the Maharajas and Maharanis were the toast of the European high society.

Crystal embroideries and preciosa crystals were used on classy silhouettes. Dramatic robes and capes, sheer billowy jackets, regal cloaks and lehengas were widely seen in their royal collection.

The designer duo's signature style which represents the interesting paradox of rural craft and fine hand embroideries made this collection a heritage!

The gorgeous and super hot Bollywood beauty, Shilpa Shetty turned the showstopper for Rimple and Harpreet Narula and the AICW 2015.

Shilpa glittered in a heavy fish-cut flared beige lehenga which had golden sequin detail all over it. The bridal lehenga fit her slender frame perfectly and Shilpa impressed us with her gorgeous look. The lehenga was worn with Sunar Jewels jewellery.