ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

MORE

AICW 2015: Rimple and Harpreet Narula's 'Maharadjah & Co.'

By

Rimple and Harpreet Narula presented their collection 'Maharadjah & Co.' at the Day 4 of the ongoing Amazon India Couture Week 2015.

The designer duo set the ramp ablaze with their heavily embroidered royal masterpieces. Bringing back the splendour and glory of the erstwhile days of the Raj, Rimple and Harpreet's Maharadjah & Co is inspired by the Indian Maharajas an the nobles of that era.

The royal opulence was tempered with hues of ivory and beige, burnished golds and velvet ruby which brings the touch of elegance and harks back to a time when the Maharajas and Maharanis were the toast of the European high society.

Crystal embroideries and preciosa crystals were used on classy silhouettes. Dramatic robes and capes, sheer billowy jackets, regal cloaks and lehengas were widely seen in their royal collection.

The designer duo's signature style which represents the interesting paradox of rural craft and fine hand embroideries made this collection a heritage!

The gorgeous and super hot Bollywood beauty, Shilpa Shetty turned the showstopper for Rimple and Harpreet Narula and the AICW 2015.

Shilpa glittered in a heavy fish-cut flared beige lehenga which had golden sequin detail all over it. The bridal lehenga fit her slender frame perfectly and Shilpa impressed us with her gorgeous look. The lehenga was worn with Sunar Jewels jewellery.

Array

Shilpa Shetty

The Bollywood beauty was the showstopper for Rimple and Harpreet Narula. The actress wore a beige and golden embellished lehenga.

Array

Sunar Jewels

The Bollywood beauty completed her Maharani look with a stone and pearl drop necklace from Sunar Jewels.

Array

The collection

The collection consisted of elegant and light colours like golden, brown and beige which were blended with golden heavy zari work.

Array

Lehengas and Sherwanis

Heavy lehengas and bridal sherwanis with zari work and thread embroidery were shown on the ramp.

Array

Brocade Jackets

Heavy zardozi work brocade jackets were worn with floor length anarkalis.

Array

Lehenga Skirts

FLared and heavily embroidered lehenga skirts aka Ghararas were worn with thred work heavy brocade blouse.

Array

Thread Embroidery

Crystal embroideries and preciosa crystals were used on classy silhouettes. Dramatic robes and capes, sheer billowy jackets, regal cloaks and lehengas were widely seen in their royal collection.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: aicw 2015 aicw shilpa shetty
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue