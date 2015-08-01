AICW 2015: Shilpa Shetty Walks For Rimple and Harpreet Narula

Rimple and Harpreet Narula presented their collection 'Maharadjah & Co.' at the Day 4 of the ongoing Amazon India Couture Week 2015.

After the models showcased the Couture, it was time for a celebrity showstopper to turn heads around. The gorgeous and super hot Bollywood beauty, Shilpa Shetty turned the showstopper for Rimple and Harpreet Narula and the AICW 2015.

Dressed in a regal golden and beige lehenga and Sunar Jewels jewellery, Shilpa Shetty looked like a Maharani on the runway. She wore a heavy Jadau necklace which looked beautiful. As the lehenga was extremely heavy and glittery, she skipped other accessories.

Shilpa glittered in a heavy fish-cut flared beige lehenga which had golden sequin detail all over it. The bridal lehenga fit her slender frame perfectly and Shilpa impressed us with her gorgeous look. The lehenga had heavy golden zari work on the bottom and arch embellishments on it.

Shilpa wore the amazing bridal lehenga with a matching sequinned blouse. She flaunted her lehenga, blouse and the necklace by draping the dupatta on one shoulder. The floating dupatta was heavily sequinned with zari work.

The designer duo set the ramp ablaze with their heavily embroidered royal masterpieces. Bringing back the splendour and glory of the erstwhile days of the Raj, Rimple and Harpreet's Maharadjah & Co is inspired by the Indian Maharajas an the nobles of that era.

Crystal embroideries and preciosa crystals were used on classy silhouettes. Dramatic robes and capes, sheer billowy jackets, regal cloaks and lehengas were widely seen in their royal collection.

