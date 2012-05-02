Just In
Monsoon Fashion Tips: Dos & Don'ts
The monsoons have arrived and how! This is the season of rain, mud and puddles. It's the season of colourful raincoats, jackets and umbrellas. To look bright and colourful in monsoon, follow these fashion tips. Check out the do's and don'ts of monsoon fashion.
Monsoon fashion dos
Wear shorts: As the season is wet with lots of puddles around, you should wear shorts. Your summer shorts can also be used in the monsoon season. Shorts till or above knee level are ideal for the monsoon look. You will not only stay comfortable in your shorts but also carry the chic look with ease and style!
Wear florals: Monsoon is a vibrant season. It is the season of bright and vibrant colours. The season of love and romance should not be carried with dull and boring colours. You can wear your bright floral prints even in this season.
Accessories: This is another important fashion tip for monsoon. Accessories such as hats, chunky neckpieces, plastic rings, anklet and toe rings can add to the chic look. Sleeveless tops are great for the monsoon look. So, accessories can add a different appeal to the outfit.
Monsoon fashion don'ts:
Avoid light colours: The rainy season can spoil your dress completely with mud. So, add up bright colours such as olive green, orange, yellow and red to your wardrobe. You can team up bright coloured tops or shirts with plain slim-fit pants. Avoid wearing light coloured outfits especially bottoms. Also, light colours become transparent after getting wet. So, to be on the safer side, wear dark or bright coloured clothes.
No flip-flops: Flip flops are a big no-no for monsoon. You can wear slippers but make sure they are not too big for your feet. This is to avoid getting unwanted mud stains on your leg or bottoms. Tie ups are to be avoided as they will get mud stains on your neat and clean clothes.
No leather: Leather can spoil due to humidity. So, be it your footwear or an outfit, avoid leather products in the monsoon season.
These are few monsoon fashion tips that can be useful for you in this season. Do you have any fashion tips for this rainy season?