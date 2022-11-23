ENGLISH
    Yami Gautam's Favourite Kitchen Skincare Staple: 2 Ways To Use It For Glowing Skin

    

    Yami Gautam is by definition - beauty and grace - there's no doubt in that. Yami Gautam always makes us envious of her beautiful skin, whether she is decked out for award shows or opts for an au courant appearance on Instagram.

    And according to Yami, the one ingredient that she swears by in her skincare routine, something that shes been using since she was young is - none other than the simple yet super amazing haldi - aka - turmeric.

    Yami Gautams Favourite Kitchen Skincare
    Image: Pinterest

    Here's how you can add turmeric into your skincare routine.

    Note: Always do a patch test before doing the skincare routine to look out for any allergies.

    Yami Gautam's Favourite Kitchen Skincare Staple: 2 Ways To Use It For Glowing Skin

    1. Turmeric face mask with lemon juice for oily skin

    In addition to eliminating excess oil from the skin, lemon acts as a gentle exfoliant, and when combined with gram flour and turmeric, the pack controls oil, treats acne, exfoliates, soothes, and prevents further skin problems [1].

    Ingredients: gram flour, turmeric and lemon juice.

    Directions:

    • Take two teaspoons of gram flour and half a teaspoon of turmeric and lemon juice.
    • Add a little water and mix it well to make a paste.
    • Apply it to your face and let sit for 15 minutes.
    • Rinse off with lukewarm water and apply a light moisturiser.
    • Use it two to three times a week for best results.
    Yami Gautams Favourite Kitchen Skincare
    Image: Pinterest

    2. Turmeric face mask with avocado and yoghurt for dry skin

    A turmeric face pack with avocado is highly effective at rejuvenating and repairing the skin. It is also a very nourishing face pack for dry skin. When combined with yoghurt, this face pack helps deal with dry, flaky skin [2].

    Ingredients: One avocado, turmeric powder and yoghurt.

    Direction:

    • Mash one ripe avocado to make a paste, and add turmeric powder and yogurt to it.
    • Mix well to make a paste.
    • Apply it to your skin and let it sit for 10-15 minutes.
    • Wash it off with cold water and moisturise well.
    • Try and let us know in the comments!
    More SKINCARE News

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 19:30 [IST]
    skincare turmeric yami gautam
     
