The Morning Skincare Routine After You Have Slept With Your Make-up On

Oh no! You slept with your make-up on. Who are we kidding! You have probably done this more than a few times already.

A good skincare advice is just like a good life advice- easy to say and hard to implement. And one of the best skincare advice you'll ever get is never to sleep with the make-up on. Whether it is because we're tired, had too much to drink or we're too lazy, we end up making this grave skincare mistake.

Sleeping with make-up on hampers the natural regenerating process of your skin. Your skin sheds cells at night and rejuvenates itself. The make-up on your skin that blocks your skin pores does not let that happen so smoothly. And you end up with dull and tired skin that eventually suffers from breakouts.

How do you fix it then? How to reverse the damage that we do the skin by keeping our make-up on throughout the night? Because trust it, it is important. Don't fret! We are here with the skincare routine you need to follow the morning after to control the damage done to the skin.

Remove The Make-up, Immediately Do the obvious first. Before anything else, get rid of the make-up. Use your regular make-up remover and swipe that make-up off your face. Better yet, use coconut oil to wipe the make-up off. It is a natural and moisturising way to remove the make-up and a great way to start with your damage-control skincare routine. Double Cleanse The next step is to thoroughly cleanse your face. Unfortunately, your normal cleansing routine won't work here. You need to up the cleansing game and double cleanse your face. Double cleansing entails using two types of cleansers to thoroughly cleanse your face. The first is an oil-based cleanser. This helps to remove the oil-based make-up products from the skin that are still not completely wiped off the face. The next is to use a foaming cleanser. This helps to remove the water-based impurities from the skin and unclogs the skin pores. Recommended Read: Skincare Routine Step 1: Cleansing - How Facial Cleanser Works & How To Choose One For Your Skin Exfoliate Double cleansing is not enough. Your skin needs something more powerful to get rid of all the build-up grime and impurities from your skin pores. To do that, we need to exfoliate the skin. Exfoliating will help to thoroughly cleanse your skin pores and let your skin sink in all the nourishment you are going to give it in the later steps. Take a gentle scrub with small particles and use it to exfoliate your skin for about 3-5 minutes and rinse it off thoroughly. Pro tip: If you have extremely sensitive skin and your skin can not handle exfoliating after an aggressive cleansing session, skip this step of the routine. Recommended Read: What Happens When You Sleep With Makeup? Put On A Soothing Face Mask After you have put your skin through such a harsh cleanup, it is best to soothe it a bit. Use a hydrating face mask to calm your skin and remove the chance of any possible irritation of the skin. If you have a store-bought mask, read the instruction on the pack and follow accordingly. You can also apply a DIY face mask to soothe and nourish your skin. Mix equal quantity of aloe vera gel and cucumber paste in a bowl. Apply this mixture on your face and leave it to work its magic on the skin for 10-15 minutes. Rinse it off using normal water and pat your skin dry. Moisturise After you are done with your face mask, add an extra layer of hydration on the skin. Apply a generous amount of moisturiser on the skin and gently massage it into your skin. This will further soothe your skin and bring back the natural glow of your face. Let Your Skin Breathe Lastly, the most important part of the routine- let your skin breathe. Do not put on any make-up on your face for the rest of the day. Your skin is an intelligent organ. It treats itself. Allow your skin to do that. And while you are at it, keep your hands to yourself. Do not touch your face frequently throughout the day. It will only irritate your skin further.