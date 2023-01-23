Just In
4 Ways To Boost Skin Collagen Production
The human body is composed of about 80% collagen, which is found in bones, muscles, skin, and tendons, among other organs and tissues. Despite the fact that collagen supplements are becoming more popular, most people do not know what collagen is or what it does.
What Is Collagen? Why Is It So Important?
A collagen matrix consists of three amino acids: glycine, proline, and hydroxyproline. Collagen is found in connective tissue, skin, tendons, bones, and cartilage.
A person's collagen production naturally declines as he or she ages, and collagen becomes fragmented and loosely distributed. These changes contribute to the appearance of wrinkles and sagging skin [1].
The loss and damage of collagen with age is inevitable, but certain dietary and lifestyle factors can accelerate the process, such as excessive smoking, drinking, excessive sun exposure, and inadequate sleep.
Ways To Boost Skin Collagen
1. Chemical peels
A fruit or chemical peel can be used to boost collagen. However, peels should be applied carefully by a dermatologist in order to avoid complications or damage to your skin's collagen [2].
2. Creams
Skin creams and serums work by hydrating the skin and improving suppleness to some extent, but they may not perform as well as collagen boosters (supplements) since collagen molecules are large and difficult for the skin to absorb [3].
Despite this, there are other ingredients in creams and serums that can boost collagen, including retinoids, vitamin C, and ferulic acid. Broad-spectrum sunscreen is another essential product that will prevent and slow down collagen degradation.
3. Collagen supplements
As collagen supplements are broken down by stomach acids, they may be unable to reach the skin effectively. However, collagen can be obtained from vitamin-rich foods found in the daily diet, such as oranges, red peppers, kale, strawberries, and so on [4].
4. Microneedling
Through microneedles, which create micropunctures in the skin tissue, this technique boosts collagen in a subtle manner. Microneedling triggers the natural healing response of our bodies to wounds [5]. The formation of new collagen is an integral part of the healing process, which results in smoother, plumper skin.
On A Final Note...
Collagen plays an important role in maintaining the health of your skin, but if you have noticed a decrease in your collagen levels in your face, there are a number of measures you can take - but meet with a skin specialist first.
