Planning On Underarm Waxing? When Should You Not Wax? Things To Keep In Mind!

Waxing might be the right choice for you if you're tired of shaving every day. If you can have hair-free underarms for weeks at a time without any maintenance, why bother shaving your armpits every day, right? That's what waxing at home can do for you.

Make sure your skin is taken care of when waxing your armpits. You can follow a few very simple dos and don'ts to make sure you have a clean, comfortable, and effective waxing experience.

Underarm Waxing Tips

Tip 1 : It's a good idea to gently exfoliate the area before you wax. It gets rid of dead skin and prevents ingrown hairs.

The hair can be trimmed if it's too long (more than a centimetre or a little less than half an inch). Feel free to ask your beautician if you have questions.

Next, wash and dry the area thoroughly. Don't use deodorant if you're going to your salon to get your underarms waxed.

Before waxing, apply some corn starch or talcum powder to your armpits to absorb any natural oils. If you have a dry waxing area, the wax will stick better.

Avoid caffeine, alcohol, and sugar the day of your appointment since they can increase bleeding and pain.

Keep your arm as tight as possible so your skin stays taught while it's being waxed. This will help your beautician (or you) apply the treatment and minimise the pulling effects.

Once the hair is gone, any waxy residue should be cleaned off with a cleansing and soothing product to prevent folliculitis.

Special Tip: If you're new to waxing, make sure you analyse your skin type first and pick the softest and most effective wax.

When Not To Wax?

Waxing isn't for everyone. You should choose a different method if any of the following applies to you:

You're pregnant . Although it's safe, pregnancy hormones can make you more sensitive.

. Although it's safe, pregnancy hormones can make you more sensitive. You've got ingrown hairs or cuts . Ingrown hairs or cuts can increase sensitivity and the likelihood of infection.

. Ingrown hairs or cuts can increase sensitivity and the likelihood of infection. You're on your period . Menstruation makes your skin extra sensitive.

. Menstruation makes your skin extra sensitive. You're on certain medications. Hormonal meds (like birth control), antibiotics, oral acne meds, and topical retinoids fall into this category. Talk to your doctor first since all these medications can make waxing more painful.

Story first published: Thursday, January 6, 2022, 8:30 [IST]