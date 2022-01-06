For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Just In
- 6 hrs ago COVID Antiviral Drug Molnupiravir Has Major Safety Concerns: ICMR Chief Dr Balram Bhargava
- 10 hrs ago New Guidelines For Home Isolation Of Mild, Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients: What You Need To Know
- 13 hrs ago Remain Cautious For 4-6 Weeks, Follow COVID Guidelines To Control Next Wave: Karnataka Health Minister
- 14 hrs ago Pregnancy And Skin: What To Know About Linea Nigra And Its Causes, Symptoms And Management
Don't Miss
- News Dailylearn, Inventors collaboration to help lakhs to crack JEE, NEET exams
- Sports Ashes: Ben Stokes leaves fourth Ashes Test with left side tightness
- Technology Amazon Discount Offers On Oppo Smartphones: OPPO A31, OPPO F19 Pro, OPPO A15s, And More
- Education KPSC AE JE Answer Key 2021: Download KPSC AE JE Key Answers 2021, Submit Objections Till January 12
- Movies Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Fame Shubha Poonja Ties The Knot With Fiancé Sumanth Billava
- Automobiles Top 5 Things About The Nissan Magnite
- Finance Do These 3 Basic Fundamental Checks While Investing In Cryptocurrency
- Travel Amazing Places To Visit In Uttarakhand In Winter Of 2022
Planning On Underarm Waxing? When Should You Not Wax? Things To Keep In Mind!
Skin Care
oi-Amritha K
By Amritha K
Waxing might be the right choice for you if you're tired of shaving every day. If you can have hair-free underarms for weeks at a time without any maintenance, why bother shaving your armpits every day, right? That's what waxing at home can do for you.
Make sure your skin is taken care of when waxing your armpits. You can follow a few very simple dos and don'ts to make sure you have a clean, comfortable, and effective waxing experience.
Underarm Waxing Tips
- Tip 1: It's a good idea to gently exfoliate the area before you wax. It gets rid of dead skin and prevents ingrown hairs.
- Tip 2: The hair can be trimmed if it's too long (more than a centimetre or a little less than half an inch). Feel free to ask your beautician if you have questions.
- Tip 3: Next, wash and dry the area thoroughly. Don't use deodorant if you're going to your salon to get your underarms waxed.
- Tip 4: Before waxing, apply some corn starch or talcum powder to your armpits to absorb any natural oils. If you have a dry waxing area, the wax will stick better.
- Tip 5: Avoid caffeine, alcohol, and sugar the day of your appointment since they can increase bleeding and pain.
- Tip 6: Keep your arm as tight as possible so your skin stays taught while it's being waxed. This will help your beautician (or you) apply the treatment and minimise the pulling effects.
- Tip 7: Once the hair is gone, any waxy residue should be cleaned off with a cleansing and soothing product to prevent folliculitis.
- Special Tip: If you're new to waxing, make sure you analyse your skin type first and pick the softest and most effective wax.
When Not To Wax?
Waxing isn't for everyone. You should choose a different method if any of the following applies to you:
- You're pregnant. Although it's safe, pregnancy hormones can make you more sensitive.
- You've got ingrown hairs or cuts. Ingrown hairs or cuts can increase sensitivity and the likelihood of infection.
- You're on your period. Menstruation makes your skin extra sensitive.
- You're on certain medications. Hormonal meds (like birth control), antibiotics, oral acne meds, and topical retinoids fall into this category. Talk to your doctor first since all these medications can make waxing more painful.
Comments
- body careHome Remedies For Smooth Armpits
- disorders cureSurprising Food Habits That Helps To Get Rid Of Underarm Fat In A Month !
- body carePowerful Remedies To Lessen Underarm Hair Growth
- body careFruits & Vegetables That Lighten Underarm Skin
- body careRemedies To Remove Underarm Stretch Marks
- body careUsing Grapes For Underarm
- body careLighten Your Underarms With These Baking Soda Home Remedies
- body careWhat You Should Know Before Waxing Your Face At Home
- body careStruggling With Post Waxing Breakouts? Here’s How You Can Prevent It
- body careDecoding The Art Of Waxing: How Often Should You Wax?
- skin careSide Effects Of Waxing You Should Know About
- skin care7 Amazing Ways To Get Rid Of Upper Lip Hair
GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES!
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
Story first published: Thursday, January 6, 2022, 8:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 6, 2022