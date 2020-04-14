9 Summer Skincare Mistakes That Can Prove Fatal For Your Skin Health

Not Moisturising Enough We tend to sweat a lot during the summer season and this gives us the misconception that we do not need to moisturise much. How we wish that was true! Your skin will always benefit from moisturising. Granted, you don't need as much as you would in the winters, but you still can't skip it. If you have extremely dry skin, you can continue with your normal moisturising routine. Those with oily skin can switch to a lighter moisturiser.

Taking Exfoliation Lightly Exfoliating the skin is to remove the dead and dull skin along with all the dirt and impurities stuck in our skin pores. But we make the mistake of thinking that exfoliation is only for the dry skin and dry seasons of the year. And that can turn out to be one of your first and gravest summer skincare mistakes. The heat and sweat of the summer season leads to clogging of the skin pores and that causes various other skin issues such as acne and blemishes. Exfoliation twice a week, therefore, becomes necessary.

Thinking Sunscreen Is A One-Time Job Sunscreen is an obvious skincare step during the summers considering the heat and bright sunlight. The mistake we make is applying the sunscreen just once, in the morning while getting ready. Any sunscreen that you wear lasts for a maximum of three hours. It needs to be reapplied after that. This became especially important in the summer season when we are most exposed to the harsh rays of the sun. Recommended Read: Holy Grail Skin Care Tips For Everyone Turning 30

Being Inconsiderate About The Feet The best thing about summers is that you can flaunt your beautiful flip-flops and pretty sandals. The heat of the summer season often makes us opt for footwear that is open at the back and sometimes even at the front. While these sandals look amazing and match with your summer dresses perfectly, all-dry constant exposure of your feet to the harsh and warm air outside can cause cracks and splits on the delicate skin of your feet. A quick solution would be to keep your feet covered. But, we know how difficult it is to resist your summer slippers. The next best solution? Keep your feet moisturised.

Scratching The Skin Exposed to the hot air of the summers, we experience itching and redness of the skin during the summers. And our first instinct is to scratch that itch away. But wait! Scratching the skin is only going to harm it and cause more itching. Sometimes we end up winding our skin as well. The best solution for this is to keep your skin moisturised. Not only the face, nourish your skin with a body lotion everyday after shower. And refrain from using lukewarm water. Warm water also makes your skin itch.

Piling On Make-up Piling on make-up is never a good idea during the summers. Summers mean constant sweating and that means your make-up will melt. This will not only ruin your look but also clog your skin pores. And that means inviting a variety of skincare issues. Keep it light during the summers. Instead of layering on the make-up, only use the products absolutely necessary. Not letting the skin breathe might be your biggest summer skincare. Skincare Tips You Need To Know About If You Use Makeup

Skipping The Lips Your lips need as much care during the summers as your face. Not taking proper care of your skin can make them dry, chapped and leave you dealing with split lips all summer long. So, apply and re-apply a lip balm all through the day. If possible, get a lip balm infused with SPF to keep your lips moisturised and sun-protected.

Exposing Your Skin To Sun For Too Long A day at the beach seems like a wonderful way to enjoy the summer season. While we can not argue with that, exposing your skin to the sun for too long might not sit well with your skin. Overexposure to the sun can lead to sunburns, rashes, acne, irritation and hyperpigmentation of the skin. So, gear up on the sunscreen and cover your skin to give it as much protection as you can.