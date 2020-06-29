ENGLISH

    Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Shares Her Step-By-Step Summer Skincare Routine

    Stranger Things is one of the most loved Netflix shows on the popular video-streaming platform. After the show successfully completed its three seasons, fans have been eagerly waiting for the season 4 that is set to be released early next year. The show has gathered a strong fan following and so have the cast members.

    The beautiful actress from the show, Millie Bobby has been quite popular on Instagram and enjoys a following of 33.6 million. After treating her followers with glimpses of her upcoming Netflix movie, Enola Holmes, Millie recently shared her ultra-hydrating summer skincare routine. Let's take a sneak peek into her routine.

    hydration is key for summertime skin and filming these is not easy! ✨ follow my step-by-step summer routine for keeping my skin feeling reset, refreshed and replenished! enjoy and love you fam! ☁ @florencebymills

    Millie's summer skincare routine is nothing extravagant with just four simple steps. Starting her post with a cute and funny introduction that took her 2-3 retakes and some fumbling words(and was kept unedited, much to our amusement), Millie began her skincare routine with Dreamy Dew moisturiser. If you did not already know, Millie is the owner of the skincare brand, Florence By Mills and all of the products used in her routine belonged to her brand, including the moisturiser.

    After massaging the moisturiser into her face, she moved on to her next step- eye balm. Millie said in the post that she feels her eyes are the 'most delicate part of her face' and thus need some pampering. The eye balm with the cooling metal tip works great to soothe the under-eye area, according to Millie.

    For the third step, she applied a lip oil on her lips. The lip oil keeps your lips hydrated while adding a gorgeous shine to the lips. Hello, quarantine lips! Moving on to the last step, she concluded her summer skincare routine with a quick drench in a moisturising face mist.

    Well, going through Millie's skincare routine, it seems that she follows the mantra of hydrated skin is happy skin. All the products and the steps she used was adding moisturisation to her face. And if you think that you do not need moisturisation in summers, let Millie prove you wrong.

    Story first published: Monday, June 29, 2020, 13:20 [IST]
