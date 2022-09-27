Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's DIY Skincare Is All About Besan Flour, Coconut Oil And Clay Face Masks Skin Care oi-Amritha K

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Sonam Kapoor Ahuja really changed the Bollywood fashion game. Having impeccable acting and gorgeous looks, the 37-year-old actress makes sure her looks don't let up. Sonam Kapoor swears by several DIY skincare products, often made from easily found kitchen ingredients, to maintain her glowing skin.

While the stars spend large bucks on their beauty and wellbeing, there are certain things that even the rich and famous will stay loyal to, such as the humble amla powder or the versatile coconut oil. And the same applies to Sonam Kapoor's skincare.

A mix of simple kitchen ingredients, these skincare practices of Sonam Kapoor can be easily added to your skincare routine. Take a look.

Sonam Kapoor's DIY Skincare

1. Besan as an exfoliator and bleach

Besan or gram flour suits all skin types and has several beauty benefits. Applying a besan face pack can help remove dirt and excess oil from the skin and help balance the pH levels. In addition, besan also helps exfoliate the skin and gives it a slow. Finally, as a bleaching agent, besan can be applied to lighten facial and even remove excess hair (with regular application) [1].

Here is a quick besan face pack:

Make a paste with one teaspoon gram flour, one teaspoon curd, and a pinch of turmeric powder.

Apply it to your face and neck.

Let it rest for 10-15 minutes, then wash off with lukewarm water.

Follow it up with a gentle moisturiser.

2. Clay masks for tightening skin

"I religiously follow the principle of cleansing-toning-moisturising," Sonam Kapoor had shared. "But as an actor, I don't think you can do a lot of stuff like put fillers and botox because it all shows on screen. I really have to take care of my skin, and it's important for me to do it," Miss Kapoor confirmed in an interview.

It's not hard to make your own clay mask with fuller's earth or multani mitti. It's a clay that helps remove dirt, sweat, oil and sebum from the skin, so it clears pores. The exfoliating properties of fuller's earth make it a great pick for those with acne scars and pigmentation, so the super-ingredient can help prevent acne as well as treat it [2]. Multani mitti is also a great tightening agent.

Here's a quick multani-mitti face pack for you:

Make a paste using one tablespoon of multani mitti, rose water, and lemon juice.

Leave it on your face for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse off with cool water.

You should apply the pack twice a week to achieve the best results.

3. Coconut oil for everything!

Coconut oil is Sonam Kapoor's go-to coconut product. Sonam uses it as a moisturiser, a lip balm, and even on her eyebrows and eyelids. In addition, coconut oil's emollient properties can repair your skin's barrier function - the layer of skin that protects your body from environmental threats, making it especially useful if you have dry, sensitive skin [3][4].

