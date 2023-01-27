Just In
Skincare Tips: Keeping Your Skin Healthy Between Seasons
The Indian seasons are as confusing as they come - and with the climate change - it's gotten more confusing. Is it winter? Why is it raining in January? And amidst all this, your skin takes a toll too.
It can get quit confusing as what product to use when -people with sensitive, oily skin would totally get this.
Although there is nothing you can do about seasonal shifts, your skin does not have to suffer.
Having a consistent environment is important to the skin, so a sudden change in weather conditions is a shock to the system, and it can take a toll on our skin. Rapid fluctuations in weather can take their toll on our skin as it adjusts to a change in the environment [1].
We will, for example, be facing a rapid drop in temperature as we switch from summer to fall, which means that your skin will have to work harder in order to stay hydrated as cold weather and wind start to make their way into the atmosphere [2].
And when it suddenly goes back into raining 24/7, you poor skin is nothing but confused.
And when your skin is confused, it breaks out, flakes out and just totally bums out!
During this confusing time between seasons, here are some tips on how to take care of your skin.
Skin Care Tips For The In-Between Seasons
Here are some tips for taking care of your skin during the transitional period
Tip 1: To restore your skin's glow, you need to remove the dead cells on your face and use a cream-based scrub to gently exfoliate it and to remove the layer of dead cells that have been formed.
Tip 2: It is recommended that you use a creamy foam face wash in order to nourish and gently exfoliate dead skin cells.
Tip 3: In order to prevent dull skin, you must exfoliate as well as moisturise regularly. Only applying a moisturiser and not exfoliating regularly will result in dull looking skin.
Tip 4: As soon as you've cleaned up (in the morning and night), it's time to boost your skin with hydrating, brightening supplements that will help it stay fresh for a very long time. Vitamin C and hyaluronic acid are great choices.
Tip 5: Once or twice a month, deep moisturising oxygen facials or mild fruit acid peels can help in treating and preventing excessive dryness (and dullness) that is caused by the cold winter months.
