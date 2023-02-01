Skincare Regimen To Avoid and Beauty Trends To Follow In 2023 Skin Care oi-Trupti Palav

From work commitments, stress, lifestyle, and health issues to seasonal changes, the same has a direct impact on our skin. That's why it is essential to keep a tab on what skincare habits we should adopt and let go of. We have listed a few result-driven skincare routines that can help you achieve desirable skin in 2023!

Image: Pexels

Here are a few skincare regimens or practices which you should say goodbye to in 2023:

1. Washing the face too often - Washing your face too much will make the skin dry and remove the skin's natural, essential oils. It is better to wash the skin at least twice a day.

2. Picking and Squeezing - If pimples and blisters are an issue and then popping or squeezing is a big no-no. It is better to let the pimple or acne dry naturally or use a pimple-drying solution.

3. Overuse of Makeup - While makeup acts as a supplement to beautify looks, it is best to reduce the usage of the same as it is ultimately chemicals in a glorified form. Use minimal makeup if doing it on a daily basis and also ensure to clean the makeup brushes frequently.

4. Use of Too Many Serums - Serums as a skincare product should be applied in moderation. Excessive use of it may lead to inflammation, and hyperpigmentation issues.

Speaking of skincare practices, you should include the following skin care practices:

Cleanse, Tone, and Moisturise To make your skin healthy and happy, it is essential to follow a healthy and effective skin care regimen. After a long working day, it is necessary to remove all the makeup, dirt, and irritants with a good facewash or cleanser. For toning, apply a serum with essentials like niacinamide and other essential antioxidants. The last step is to hydrate the skin with a skin-friendly moisturiser. Eat, Sleep, and Exercise One of the best ways to improve your skin quality is to take nutrient-enriched meals. Home-cooked meals and eating fresh fruits, veggies, fish, and meat are great ways to improve your skin and hair the natural way. Also, drinking 10-12 glasses of water is essential to flush out all toxins from the body and hydrate the skin. Also, taking beauty sleep of 6-8 hours and exercising regularly allows for proper blood flow throughout the body and maintain a healthy glow! Bio-Remodelling Injections Bio-remodelling injections equal to anti-ageing solutions that help reduce sagging and ageing skin issues. It also upscale the skin quality and firmness. These are injected underneath the skin and help nourish the skin from within. These hydrate the skin underneath and stimulate elastin and collagen production. Bio-remodelling supplements can be injected into the face, neck, hands, and other areas which need skin laxity. Vitamin C and Retinol Retinol is nothing but Vitamin A in the purest form and vitamin C is an excellent ingredient that helps reverse ageing. These supplements help give the skin its natural and dew glow. Retinol helps decrease wrinkles formation, fine lines, dark spots, and pigmentation. Vitamin C is filled with antioxidants and reduces the damage formed by free radicals. It has hydrating, anti-inflammatory, and excellent moisturising features. It is viable to use Vitamin C-enriched products in the morning and a retinol regimen for night-time. Good things come to those who wait and that includes skincare routines. Sometimes it can take weeks for skin care products to start making noticeable changes, so stick with it and give your body time to adjust to your new beauty routine. If you experience a rash, redness, or pain with any product, or are not feeling good about your skin, it is important to consult a dermatologist.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 12:00 [IST]