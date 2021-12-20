12 Skincare Product Claims That Are Utterly Baseless! From 'All Natural' To 'For All Skin Types' Skin Care oi-Amritha K

Ingredients are the most important part of a skincare product. But unfortunately, what you see on the front panel of a product, besides what it is, how much it is, and the name of the manufacturer, packer, or distributor, is just pure marketing. Most of the time, it is misleading.

So, how's the average consumer supposed to sort through all the claims? Start by knowing what they mean. The claims are designed to appeal to consumers' emotions. Sales can increase when a customer identifies with a problem, and the product claims to solve the problem. These claims are not lies, but they are not truths either.

Here, we explain the most common marketing claims of skincare products that are not entirely true!

List Of Baseless Skincare Product Claims

1. Instant results

In general, any product can temporarily boost moisture or achieve a "firming" effect, but these results may fade very quickly. Therefore, you want products with long-term results, which is not as glamorous a claim as "instant."

2. Maximum strength

Maximum strength is a term used to describe products that contain a higher concentration of active ingredients than regular strength products. However, this does not necessarily mean that you should buy the highest strength available. For people who are seeking maximum effectiveness from high strengths, this claim can be misleading.

3. Clinical strength

The next step above "maximum strength" might be "clinical strength." However, this is still likely to fall short of prescription strength.

4. Medical packaging

Using clever design features such as test tubes or a first-aid cross, package designers may attempt to trick consumers into believing that their product is more legitimate. For example, even though this product is sold over the counter, this indicates that it contains a prescription-strength formula.

5. Anti-ageing

The term "anti-ageing" is one of the most brilliant marketing terms for skincare products. In the short term, anti-ageing, anti-wrinkle, or revitalizing products may increase hydration and temporarily reduce the appearance of very fine lines, but pronounced wrinkles and folds cannot be corrected.

6. For all skin types

According to dermatologists, there are very few products that are truly suitable for all skin types. Nevertheless, trial and error are important in the selection of any product.

7. Skin firming

It is tempting to purchase a bottle of firming night cream in hopes that your skin will look tighter, but that claim is almost meaningless. There is no way to measure firmness objectively. A company's claim that their product firms the skin can only be based on consumer perception.

8. Patented technology

I'm sure you have seen this on the packaging of several skincare products. It is a way of demonstrating that their product is perhaps unique when compared to others. Unique, however, does not necessarily imply superior or even effective.

9. Botanical

The claim may refer to one or more of the ingredients being derived from plants. It can also mean that something in the product is synthetic, but it acts like an ingredient derived from plants. It is a feel-good claim, especially since people are now seeking out more "natural" products over synthetic counterparts. It is possible for natural ingredients to indicate where they originate, but they do not imply safety. While many consumers can use products that have been labelled as "all-natural" with no ill effects, some of the ingredients found in these products can cause severe reactions in those with allergies.

10. Cruelty-free

An issue that is resonating with animal lovers around the globe is the unrestricted use of marketing terms such as "cruelty-free" and "Not Tested On Animals". The manufacturer may claim these attributes for finished skincare products only but may rely on raw material suppliers to conduct animal tests to demonstrate the safety of ingredients or products.

11. Dermatologist tested

Dermatologist-tested means that at least one dermatologist has tested the product on the part of the body, perhaps their own, for some period of time, or perhaps just once. The dermatologist(s) may have a financial interest in the product or may even be the entity that is selling the product. This marketing term does not have a federal definition or standard.

12. Nourishing

An individual is led to believe that a "nourishing" skincare product will provide the skin with the food it needs to grow. Such is not the case. Skincare products are applied to the surface of the skin and come into contact with the outer 15 to 20 layers of cells. The superficial layers of skin are composed of non-living yet functional dead cells. In medical terms, dead tissue cannot be "nourished".

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, December 20, 2021, 21:49 [IST]