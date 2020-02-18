Side Effects Of Waxing You Should Know About

Say Hello To Ingrown Hair Ingrown hair is a stuff of nightmares. We think shaving is the only culprit behind ingrown hair. But, waxing leads to ingrown hair as well. The hair is supposed to be pulled out from the roots during waxing. But, sometimes the hair breaks and is not pulled out entirely. This leads to ingrown hair that can be quite inconvenient. What can you do Exfoliating the skin is the best way to tackle ingrown hair. Before you go for your waxing session, use a body scrub to gently exfoliate the skin and get rid of the ingrown hair.

Redness And irritation Redness and irritation are quite common after waxing. Immediately after the waxing, we can see some redness on the skin. While this is temporary for most of us, if you have sensitive skin, it can be a long-lasting issue for you. What can you do If you have sensitive skin, do a patch test before going for the waxing. For normal skin, apply some soothing moisturising after the waxing is done. You can also use aloe vera to soothe your skin. Also, avoid using hot water immediately after waxing.

Sagging Skin One major issue with waxing is that over time it leads to sagging skin. Pulling of the skin during waxing causes that. Your skin loses its elasticity with the constant pull and eventually starts to sag. What can you do Give your skin a break. Give a gap of a month between the waxing sessions. And keep your skin moisturised and nourished.

Darkening Of The Skin The inflammation caused by waxing can lead to darkening of the skin. This happens usually in the underarm area. The hot wax applied to your skin and the subsequent pull can cause your skin to produce the pigment that causes the darkening of the area. What can you do Soothe your skin with moisturising products after the waxing. A couple of days after the waxing, exfoliate the skin to get rid of any dead skin cells and impurities.

Sun Sensitivity Waxing makes your skin sensitive to the sun. Exposing your skin to the sun immediately after waxing is not a good idea. Waxing pulls out the top layer of the skin and thus makes your skin damage-prone. What can you do Do not step out in the sun after waxing. Cover your skin before you step out and be regular with your sunscreen.

Bumps Apart from ingrown hair and redness of the skin, another major issue you face after waxing the skin is the temporary red bumps on the skin. It is quite similar to the razor bumps. What can you do Keep your skin moisturised and do not wear a fabric that can irritate your skin.