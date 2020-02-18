ENGLISH

    Side Effects Of Waxing You Should Know About

    By

    Waxing is considered the best way to get rid of unwanted hair. It pulls the hair from the roots and gives you smooth and hairless skin. What makes it so one of the best hair removal methods is that it lasts longer. And with the various types of waxing options available in the salons, waxing has become more effective than ever. While waxing is effective, we can't forget the ooh's and the clinching fists during the waxing sessions. It is a painful process. But, if you think that is the only side effect of waxing, you are highly mistaken. Today, we bring to you the side effects of waxing and simple ways you can tackle them.

    Array

    Say Hello To Ingrown Hair

    Ingrown hair is a stuff of nightmares. We think shaving is the only culprit behind ingrown hair. But, waxing leads to ingrown hair as well. The hair is supposed to be pulled out from the roots during waxing. But, sometimes the hair breaks and is not pulled out entirely. This leads to ingrown hair that can be quite inconvenient.

    What can you do

    Exfoliating the skin is the best way to tackle ingrown hair. Before you go for your waxing session, use a body scrub to gently exfoliate the skin and get rid of the ingrown hair.

    Array

    Redness And irritation

    Redness and irritation are quite common after waxing. Immediately after the waxing, we can see some redness on the skin. While this is temporary for most of us, if you have sensitive skin, it can be a long-lasting issue for you.

    What can you do

    If you have sensitive skin, do a patch test before going for the waxing. For normal skin, apply some soothing moisturising after the waxing is done. You can also use aloe vera to soothe your skin. Also, avoid using hot water immediately after waxing.

    Array

    Sagging Skin

    One major issue with waxing is that over time it leads to sagging skin. Pulling of the skin during waxing causes that. Your skin loses its elasticity with the constant pull and eventually starts to sag.

    What can you do

    Give your skin a break. Give a gap of a month between the waxing sessions. And keep your skin moisturised and nourished.

    Array

    Darkening Of The Skin

    The inflammation caused by waxing can lead to darkening of the skin. This happens usually in the underarm area. The hot wax applied to your skin and the subsequent pull can cause your skin to produce the pigment that causes the darkening of the area.

    What can you do

    Soothe your skin with moisturising products after the waxing. A couple of days after the waxing, exfoliate the skin to get rid of any dead skin cells and impurities.

    Array

    Sun Sensitivity

    Waxing makes your skin sensitive to the sun. Exposing your skin to the sun immediately after waxing is not a good idea. Waxing pulls out the top layer of the skin and thus makes your skin damage-prone.

    What can you do

    Do not step out in the sun after waxing. Cover your skin before you step out and be regular with your sunscreen.

    Array

    Bumps

    Apart from ingrown hair and redness of the skin, another major issue you face after waxing the skin is the temporary red bumps on the skin. It is quite similar to the razor bumps.

    What can you do

    Keep your skin moisturised and do not wear a fabric that can irritate your skin.

    Array

    Skin Peeling

    This is not as rare as we would like to think. If not done with care, waxing can lead to peeling of the skin and in turn scarring. This happens if the wax is too hot. It burns your skin and peels off the skin when you pull the wax strip.

    What can you do

    Make sure the wax is at the perfect temperature. It should not be too hot to be bearable.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 18:50 [IST]
