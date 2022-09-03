Shakira Skincare Revealed: Know The Colombian Beauty’s Simple Skincare Routine Skin Care oi-Amritha K

Her curly hair and hips that never lie are infamous! A singer, songwriter and dancer, Shakira's beauty is inimitable. Her style is all about consistency rather than dramatic changes. She's very natural and avoids smoky eyeshadows and pronounced red lips, preferring the so-called no makeup look.

Even for concerts, show appearances, and almost any public appearance, Shakira insists on doing her makeup, and in the same way, she follows a simple skincare routine comprised of SPF, moisturisers and toners. Let's take a look.

Shakira Skincare Revealed

1. Sunscreen all day, every day

"Wear sunscreen and smile!" Shakira said in an interview when asked about her makeup and skincare routine. "The highest SPF sunscreen I can find. I always avoid damage to my skin from the sun." UV damage can be prevented by wearing sunscreen every day on exposed skin, like your face, ears, and hands.

2. Minimal makeup

Shakira embraces the minimal makeup look, whether an award show or a dinner outing. Taking a break from makeup can help reduce and improve breakouts. More oxygen will be delivered to your face, allowing your skin to repair and regenerate elastin and collagen [1].

3. Moisturiser, lots and lots of it

"I also use a vitamin C serum before applying makeup to nourish my skin, along with lots of moisturisers." Another skincare product the singer swears by is moisturiser. You can reduce the chances of your skin becoming extremely dry or oily by moisturizing it daily.

4. Serums and capsules

She takes incredible care of her skin with vitamin C serums and vitamin E capsules. Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that lowers inflammation, prevents skin damage, restores the skin's natural health, and evens the tone. It's also a natural nourishing agent for the skin and helps you control hyperpigmentation. In addition to brightening your skin, vitamin C can protect it from sun damage and harmful free radicals [2][3].

5. Purging brush at night

To get rid of dirt before sleep, Shakira uses a purging brush. A facial cleansing brush has a bristle head that moves continuously. The constant pressure features make facial cleansing more effective than the sleepy wiping we sometimes resort to late at night or early in the morning. Brushes clean deep into pores, so you won't have to get as many extractions [4].

Even though there are many gentle options, overusing brushes disrupts your skin's pH, which depletes your skin's protective acid mantle.

