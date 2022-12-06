Sara Ali Khan's Natural Skincare Ingredient Is A God Given! 2 Ways You Can Use It! Skin Care oi-Amritha K

Honestly, Sara Ali Khan is a rarity among celeb kids because of her charming and down-to-earth personality - and that is JUST my opinion folks.

A natural beauty, the actress is often praised for her natural beauty, and even though she represents numerous skincare brands, she swears by home remedies, as are many celebs today.

From applying fruit facials to honey, Sara ensures she gets the most out of kitchen ingredients. Out of many au naturel skincare products, the 26-year-old star cites almond as her favorite. As a natural exfoliant, almond paste and scrub have often been used by the star as a way of achieving supple, clear skin [1].

Check out the benefits of almond paste for your skin and two ways to use it for glowing, healthy skin.

Sara Ali Khan's Natural Skincare Ingredient, Almond

This nutrient rich almond contains a wide range of vitamins, proteins, and minerals, including retinol and vitamin E, which are known for restoring the skin's health and suppleness. Almonds benefit your skin because of the nutrients they contain, which include a variety of vitamins, proteins, and minerals [2]. Due to its anti-ageing properties, it can reduce wrinkles and fine lines on the face

Traditionally, women have relied on almond powder for their faces and almond paste for their faces to rejuvenate their skin, making badam face packs an age-old beauty recipe.

Here are two ways you can use almond for your skincare routine.

1. Almond and gram flour face pack

Ingredients: almond flour, gram flour, milk and rose water.

Directions

To prepare the paste, mix 1 teaspoon of almond powder with 1 teaspoon of gram flour, 2 teaspoons of milk, and a few drops of rose water.

As soon as the mixture is ready, apply it evenly to your face and neck.

Let it sit for 10-15 minutes before rinsing off with lukewarm water.

The almond-gram flour face pack provides countless benefits, especially during the winter months. Almonds have antioxidant properties, which promote acne-free skin, while besan nourishes and moisturises it subtly.

2. Tomato pulp and almond powder pack

Ingredients: Tomato pulp, almond powder and honey.

Directions

Combine 1 tablespoon tomato pulp with 1 teaspoon of almond powder and 1 teaspoon of honey.

Mix the pack well and apply it to your face, including the neck area.

Leave it to rest for 20 minutes.

Lastly, wash it off with lukewarm water.

Apply a calming gel or moisturiser afterwards.

This face pack combines two powerful ingredients, tomato and almond, for a truly rejuvenating experience, and what's more, it is suitable for all skin types.

Try and let us know in the comments!

Story first published: Tuesday, December 6, 2022, 18:30 [IST]