Quick Makeup Tips For Dry, Flaky Skin

The biggest enemy of a smooth, successful makeup application is dry, flaky skin. Especially during the colder months, dry skin becomes an unsightly mainstay. Even when we are not experiencing harsh weather, several factors can contribute to dry skin. Yet, we still strive to create a flawless appearance with our makeup.

The following are four makeup tips for dry, flaky skin.

1. Exfoliation is key

Preparing the skin is the first step. Use a light exfoliant once or twice a week to treat problem areas. By gently washing areas prone to dryness, such as around the nose and the crease of the chin, with a washcloth every day or using a chemical peel every day, you can remove the dead top layer and prevent flaking. However, be careful not to over-exfoliate, as excessive scrubbing will leave your skin red and could even make it flaky.

2. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate

It should not surprise that moisturising is essential for preventing dry, flaky skin. Your makeup will only appear as hydrated as your skin. If you choose a moisturiser, opt for high-quality products to prevent a greasy appearance.

3. Put down the powder

The powder is not your friend when your skin is dry and flaky. These products can cause pores to clog and dry surfaces to appear pasty and heavily made up.

4. Carry a skin refresher

Take your facial spray with you wherever you go for an instant moisture boost. You will be able to reset your makeup and prevent it from flaking throughout the day. Apply a small amount of lotion or cream to areas that need a little extra moisturising.

Story first published: Monday, June 6, 2022, 18:30 [IST]