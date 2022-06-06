Just In
- 4 hrs ago How Does Food Affect Our Hormones? Types Of Food To Avoid And Dietary Tips
- 4 hrs ago Is Air-Fried Food Healthy? Microwave Oven Vs Air Fryer
- 7 hrs ago What Is Hyperthymesia, A Superhero Medical Condition That Makes People Remember Everything? Causes And Symptom
- 8 hrs ago IIFA Awards 2022: Jacqueline Fernandez Glams Up The Golden Hour In Abu Dhabi In Gorgeous Saree
Don't Miss
- Automobiles 2022 Hyundai Venue Brochure Out: Reveals New Features & More
- Movies Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani’s Romantic Video From Karan Johar’s Birthday Party Goes Viral; WATCH
- News Elon Musk threatens to call off Twitter deal, accused company of hiding data: Report
- Education JKSSB SI Result 2022 Released, Download JKSSB SI 2021 Result, Score Sheet On jkssb.nic.in
- Sports IPL Media Rights 2023-27: Auction Date, Base Price, Value, List of Participants To Bid For IPL Broadcasting
- Finance PM Narendra Modi Has launched One-Stop Jan Samarth Portal For 13 Credit-Linked Schemes
- Technology Poco F4 India Launch Teased? New Poco F Series Smartphone Incoming
- Travel Top Destinations In India For Hot Air Balloon Rides
Quick Makeup Tips For Dry, Flaky Skin
The biggest enemy of a smooth, successful makeup application is dry, flaky skin. Especially during the colder months, dry skin becomes an unsightly mainstay. Even when we are not experiencing harsh weather, several factors can contribute to dry skin. Yet, we still strive to create a flawless appearance with our makeup.
The following are four makeup tips for dry, flaky skin.
Makeup Tips For Dry, Flaky Skin
1. Exfoliation is key
Preparing the skin is the first step. Use a light exfoliant once or twice a week to treat problem areas. By gently washing areas prone to dryness, such as around the nose and the crease of the chin, with a washcloth every day or using a chemical peel every day, you can remove the dead top layer and prevent flaking. However, be careful not to over-exfoliate, as excessive scrubbing will leave your skin red and could even make it flaky.
2. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate
It should not surprise that moisturising is essential for preventing dry, flaky skin. Your makeup will only appear as hydrated as your skin. If you choose a moisturiser, opt for high-quality products to prevent a greasy appearance.
3. Put down the powder
The powder is not your friend when your skin is dry and flaky. These products can cause pores to clog and dry surfaces to appear pasty and heavily made up.
4. Carry a skin refresher
Take your facial spray with you wherever you go for an instant moisture boost. You will be able to reset your makeup and prevent it from flaking throughout the day. Apply a small amount of lotion or cream to areas that need a little extra moisturising.
- make up tipsFlashback Friday Makeup Inspiration: A Note On Rekha’s Dreamy Romantic Look In Silsila
- make up tipsDisha Parmar Steals The Show With Her Soft And Glowing Bridal Makeup; Here’s The Step-By-Step Guide
- make up tipsHappy Birthday Katrina Kaif: 3 Unforgettable Makeup Looks From The Beauty’s Instagram Page
- make up tipsHungama 2 Promotions: Shilpa Shetty Creates Magic With Highly Pigmented Purple Eye Makeup; Details Inside!
- make up tipsMouni Roy Serves Flawless Beauty Inspiration! Flaunts Her French Braid And Glam Makeup In Latest Post
- make up tipsSanjana Sanghi Nails The Two-Toned Eye Makeup Trend With Soothing Pastel Colours; Step-By-Step Guide Inside!
- make up tipsFeels Like Ishq Promotions: Radhika Madan Amps Up The Glam Quotient In Sparkly Purple And Green Eye Shadows
- make up tipsTake Inspiration From Celebrities On How To Nail Lavender Eye Makeup Trend Like A Pro!
- make up tipsLoved Yashika Aannand’s Bold And Fiery Eye Makeup Look? Here’s How You Can Recreate It On Your Own!
- hair careKhushi Kapoor Rocks Karisma Kapoor’s Style From Dil To Pagal Hai In A Red Hairband And Dewy Makeup Look
- make up tipsSelena Gomez’s Colour Pop Pink Eye Shadow And Neon Green Nail Paint Will Easily Boost Your Monday Mood
- make up tipsShruti Haasan’s Eye-Soothing Pink Makeup Or Tamannaah Bhatia’s Dewy And Glossy Makeup, Pick Your Weekend Look!