8 Popular Facial Oil Myths Busted For You!

No one wants an oily face and thus we run away from any product that will make our skin greasy, oily and prone to damage. And facial oils, to many of us, seem like a product that will do exactly that. They are made to be an enemy of your skin that can cause various skin issues. Like this, there are many myths surrounding facial oils that are not true. Facial oil is a nourishing skincare product that can do wonders for your skin. So, today, we're here to bust these myths for you and tell you why it is a good idea to include it in your skincare regime.

1. Facial Oils Shouldn't Be Used By People With Oily Or Acne-Prone Skin

Not true. There are certain oils that not only nourish the skin but also regulate the oil produced by your skin, thus tackling the issue of oily skin. Jojoba oil, for instance, is a great oil for oily skin as it is similar in texture to sebum, the natural oil produced by the skin and hence balances oil production in the skin.[1] As far as acne is concerned, many facial oils have anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antioxidant properties that help reduce the skin issues such as acne[2]

2. You Need To Either Use A Moisturiser Or A Facial Oil

No, that is not how it works. Moisturisers are an essential skin care product that should be used by all religiously. Moisturisers help add and attract moisture to your skin. But apart from that, it has various other essential ingredients that not only nourish the skin but also help tackle various skin issues[3] Facial oils form a protective layer on your skin and help prevent the loss of water from your skin. Both these are necessary to maintain healthy skin. First, apply some moisturiser on your face and follow it up with some facial oil.

3. Facial Oils Are Supposed To Be Used Only In Winters

Well, do you really think that! Winters obviously make our skin dry and rough and you would think of lubricating it with some moisturiser and facial oil. Summers make you sweat and you need to constantly blot out the excess oil throughout the day. But that doesn't mean that your skin needs no nourishment. Certain facial oils have great skin penetration effect and thus they easily get absorbed into your skin and give your skin the nourishment boost it needs without making your skin greasy.[4] Use these facial oils in summer.

4. Facial Oils Can Clog Pores

No, they won't. It is a myth that you need to stop believing. As discussed earlier, facial oils are lightweight that makes it easier for them to penetrate your skin. They also effectively balance the sebum production in the skin thereby helping in tackling skin issues rather than clogging the skin pores.

5. Facial Oils Don't Have An Anti-Ageing Effect

False. Skin that lacks nourishment and hydration tends to become dry, rough and prone to premature ageing. Facial oil helps you in this by locking the moisture in your skin and tackling the issue of dry skin. They also have antioxidant properties that protect the skin from free radical damage and thus give it a youthful look. In fact, many facial oils such as jojoba oil, rosehip oil etc. are used as an ingredient in anti ageing skin products.[5]

6. Facial Oils Are A Replacement For Serums

Although it may seem like it, this isn't true. You can combine both of them together to reap maximum benefits, but one can't replace the other. Serums are a concentrated product that is a combination of antioxidants, vitamins and active ingredients that help boost collagen production. While facial oils penetrate deep into your skin and form a layer on your skin to prevent moisture loss.

7. Facial Oils Shouldn't Be Used On A Daily Basis

That is not true. Facial oils are ultra-lightweight these days and have a tendency to penetrate deep into your skin easily. You can mix them with your other skincare products such as moisturisers and serums, apply it on your skin and allow it to get absorbed into your skin. These are very nourishing and will make your skin happy. You can, in fact, include them in your nighttime routine as well.

8. Facial Oils Can Lead To Make-up Disasters

Not at all. Applying facial oil on the face will make your skin soft and smooth. It will also help the make-up to glide on smoothly. The facial oils are easily absorbed by your skin. So, you need to give a couple of minutes for the oil to get absorbed properly before the make-up application. It will add a dewy touch to your make-up look as well.

View Article References [1] Wertz, P. W. (2009). Human synthetic sebum formulation and stability under conditions of use and storage.International journal of cosmetic science,31(1), 21-25. [2] Lin, T. K., Zhong, L., & Santiago, J. L. (2017). Anti-Inflammatory and Skin Barrier Repair Effects of Topical Application of Some Plant Oils.International journal of molecular sciences,19(1), 70. [3] Chularojanamontri, L., Tuchinda, P., Kulthanan, K., & Pongparit, K. (2014). Moisturizers for Acne: What are their Constituents?.The Journal of clinical and aesthetic dermatology,7(5), 36–44. [4] Čižinauskas, V., Elie, N., Brunelle, A., & Briedis, V. (2017). Skin Penetration Enhancement by Natural Oils for Dihydroquercetin Delivery.Molecules (Basel, Switzerland),22(9), 1536. doi:10.3390/molecules22091536 [5] Pazyar, N., Yaghoobi, R., Ghassemi, M. R., Kazerouni, A., Rafeie, E., & Jamshydian, N. (2013). Jojoba in dermatology: a succinct review.Giornale italiano di dermatologia e venereologia: organo ufficiale, Societa italiana di dermatologia e sifilografia,148(6), 687-691.