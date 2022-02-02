Just In
- 35 min ago Deepika Padukone’s Blazer Dresses From Gehraiyaan Promotions Give Major Boss Lady Vibes!
- 6 hrs ago Jupiter Combust In Aquarius On 19 February 2022: Impact On Zodiac Signs And Remedies
- 7 hrs ago Two Years On, India Continues To Fight Against Covid-19 And Variants
- 8 hrs ago UK Expands Covid Vaccines To At-Risk 5 To 11-Year-Old Kids
Don't Miss
- Sports IPL 2022 Auction: Country-wise breakdown of all 590 cricketers who will go under the hammer
- Finance Cryptocurrencies Price Reaction After Budget 2022: Bitcoin Gains By A Tad; Other Altcoins Also Trade Higher
- Travel Where To Go In February: 8 Top Destinations In India
- Movies Vir Das Reveals When He Auditioned For 3 Idiots, Shah Rukh Khan Was The Lead Hero, Not Aamir Khan!
- Education TANUVAS UG Rank List 2022: Check TN Veterinary Merit List For UG Admission At tanuvas.ac.in
- News Video: Tail strike, how this pilot took off despite flight tilting
- Technology OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Key Specs Revealed; Snapdragon 659 Chipset, 64MP Sensor Confirmed
- Automobiles Toyota Sales Decline In January 2022: Fortuner, Innova Crysta Sales Remain Consistent
Natural Homemade Astringents: For All Skin Types
Following a long day, astringents can assist in removing makeup or other chemically-laden products from the skin. However, excessive use of alcohol-based astringents can cause the skin to appear dry and dull. For this reason, we are here to assist you.
Astringents are a god's gift to people with oily skin, more than other skin types. However, these natural astringents that are homemade can be used for all skin types. So let's take a look.
Natural Homemade Astringents
Making astringents at home is quite easy. The best part is that homemade astringents are just as effective as store-bought ones. The only difference is that they are made using natural ingredients. The following homemade astringents are easy to prepare at home.
1. Cucumber
Cucumber acts as a natural astringent and helps to cleanse and lighten the skin.
How to: Freshly cut cucumber slices can be rubbed on your skin to assist in reducing dark spots prior to washing it off with water.
2. Lemon
Ascorbic acid, found in lemons, acts as a natural astringent that helps to shrink and constrict skin pores. As a result, it reduces excess oil production redness and brightens the skin to create an even skin tone.
How to: In order to see positive results, you simply have to mix lemon juice with water and apply it to your face.
3. Rosewater
A natural astringent, rose water helps to cleanse pores and gently tone the skin. To maintain your skin's health, apply homemade rose water on a daily basis.
How to: You will only need to boil a cup of water and then add rose petals to it. Boil the water until it absorbs the colour of the rose flower. Stir well a few drops of lemon essential oil into the rose-infused water. Apply it daily before retiring to bed.
4. Apple Cider Vinegar
Raw and organic apple cider vinegar has always been touted as a beneficial product for the skin. In addition to shrinking skin pores, it also absorbs excess oil from the skin, contributing to a more even complexion.
How to: In a bowl, combine 25 millilitres of apple cider vinegar with 100 millilitres of distilled water. Stir thoroughly and add a few drops of lemon essential oil. Mix the ingredients in a container and apply it regularly to your face and neck.
5. Chamomile
In addition to shrinking pores, chamomile removes dirt and controls oil secretion, making the skin look healthier.
How to: Add two cups of water to two dried chamomile flowers and dried mint and bring to a boil. When the mixture has cooled, pour it into an empty container. Use this astringent daily to rejuvenate the skin.
Note: Be aware of allergies and avoid applying too much of these natural astringents to dry skin, or you will end up making your skin drier. Always do a patch test.
- skin careBusy Schedule? Here's A Quick 5-Minute Facial To Get Glowing Skin
- skin care5 Vitamins That Can Help Improve Your Beauty
- offer of the dayBio-Oil, Plum, Minimalist And More On Sale: Grab Your Favourite Skin Care Item Today!
- skin care9 Face Oils To Fight Off Winter Dry Skin
- skin carePulp It, Then Apply It: 5 Fruits You Should Apply On Your Face
- skin careSay Goodbye To Dry Skin This Winter Season: 11 Tips And Tricks
- disorders cureNY Man Treated For Rhinophyma Or Bulbous Nose: Causes, Symptoms And Treatment Of The Condition
- make up tipsDon’t Blend, Try Some Contrast! Let Janhvi Kapoor And Aditi Rao Hydari Show You How
- skin careHow To Keep Your Skin Moisturised In Air-Conditioned Room: Here Are 6 Tips
- make up tips83 Star Deepika Padukone Looks Gorgeous In Black Gown And Winged Eye Makeup
- offer of the dayAmazon Sale: Half-Price Sale On Beauty And Grooming Appliances That You Need For The Perfect Look
- skin care12 Skincare Product Claims That Are Utterly Baseless! From 'All Natural' To 'For All Skin Types'