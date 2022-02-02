Natural Homemade Astringents: For All Skin Types Skin Care oi-Amritha K

Following a long day, astringents can assist in removing makeup or other chemically-laden products from the skin. However, excessive use of alcohol-based astringents can cause the skin to appear dry and dull. For this reason, we are here to assist you.

Astringents are a god's gift to people with oily skin, more than other skin types. However, these natural astringents that are homemade can be used for all skin types. So let's take a look.

Natural Homemade Astringents

Making astringents at home is quite easy. The best part is that homemade astringents are just as effective as store-bought ones. The only difference is that they are made using natural ingredients. The following homemade astringents are easy to prepare at home.

1. Cucumber

Cucumber acts as a natural astringent and helps to cleanse and lighten the skin.

How to: Freshly cut cucumber slices can be rubbed on your skin to assist in reducing dark spots prior to washing it off with water.

2. Lemon

Ascorbic acid, found in lemons, acts as a natural astringent that helps to shrink and constrict skin pores. As a result, it reduces excess oil production redness and brightens the skin to create an even skin tone.

How to: In order to see positive results, you simply have to mix lemon juice with water and apply it to your face.

3. Rosewater

A natural astringent, rose water helps to cleanse pores and gently tone the skin. To maintain your skin's health, apply homemade rose water on a daily basis.

How to: You will only need to boil a cup of water and then add rose petals to it. Boil the water until it absorbs the colour of the rose flower. Stir well a few drops of lemon essential oil into the rose-infused water. Apply it daily before retiring to bed.

4. Apple Cider Vinegar

Raw and organic apple cider vinegar has always been touted as a beneficial product for the skin. In addition to shrinking skin pores, it also absorbs excess oil from the skin, contributing to a more even complexion.

How to: In a bowl, combine 25 millilitres of apple cider vinegar with 100 millilitres of distilled water. Stir thoroughly and add a few drops of lemon essential oil. Mix the ingredients in a container and apply it regularly to your face and neck.

5. Chamomile

In addition to shrinking pores, chamomile removes dirt and controls oil secretion, making the skin look healthier.

How to: Add two cups of water to two dried chamomile flowers and dried mint and bring to a boil. When the mixture has cooled, pour it into an empty container. Use this astringent daily to rejuvenate the skin.

Note: Be aware of allergies and avoid applying too much of these natural astringents to dry skin, or you will end up making your skin drier. Always do a patch test.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 16:33 [IST]