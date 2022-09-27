Just In
Mrunal Thakur's Secret To Spotless Skin: Get That Subtle Glow!
When it comes to her sartorial and maquillage choices, Mrunal Thakur always keeps it fresh and on-trend. As Mrunal switched from medicine to media and eventually got her first acting role in college, the movie world opened up a new world for her.
And since day one, Mrunal Thakur's beauty and acting skills have amazed us. With cute, girl-next-door looks that she can chameleon into an androgenic fit from top to bottom, Mrunal is a complete package!
And today, we look at her simple yet trusted skincare secrets that she swears by when it comes to keeping acne and dullness at bay.
Mrunal Thakur's Secret To Spotless Skin
We found that Mrunal Thakur has often talked about her love for DIY skincare and home remedies that use simple ingredients. From sugar scrubs to haldi face packs, honey is the one ingredient she swears by.
The innumerable benefits of honey have made it a permanent part of Mrunal Thakur's skincare routine. Tweak India's YouTube channel shared a video with Mrunal saying, "My grandma always told me to go to the kitchen, open the fridge, and use whatever you find."
How to make Mrunal Thakur's face pack for acne-free skin
- Put 2 tbsp of honey in a bowl.
- Add 1 tbsp of brown sugar. You can also use white sugar.
- Mix it up and put it on your face.
- Rub the mixture gently with your fingers.
CAUTION: Be gentle when using physical exfoliants like sugar.
This honey-sugar face pack is suitable for all skin; however, people with sensitive and pimple-prone skin should be extremely careful when exfoliating their skin. As long as your skin can handle it, exfoliate two to three times a week with chemical exfoliants. Physical exfoliation may be too abrasive to be used regularly, so limit it to once in two weeks [1][2].
"You can use this as a scrub. I know it's a bit sticky, but trust me, it's worth it," she said, adding that it's a go-to DIY for her and her sister.
