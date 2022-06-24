Monsoon Nail Care: 6 Tips For Good Nail Hygiene During The Rainy Season Skin Care oi-Amritha K

Monsoon season can harm the skin, leading to bacterial and fungal infections. The nails are particularly susceptible during this time. During the monsoon season, nails must be given special attention to prevent damage caused by red, swollen, and itchy skin around their bases. If the skin is overexposed to water, it becomes sweaty or infected, which affects both fingernails and toenails. Like the rest of the body, the nails also require regular cleaning and grooming throughout the year, particularly when it rains.

Below are six tips to keep your nails healthy, kempt, hygienic, and free of any fungal infections or chipping. Read on.

Monsoon Nail Care Tips

1. Trim regularly

You should cut your nails weekly or twice a week, depending on your growth rate, as long nails allow bacteria from splashed water and humidity to thrive. Moreover, the dampness makes your nails slightly pliable, making them more likely to bend or break. So, keep them short, trim them, and use a good quality filler to smooth the edges.

2. Apply basecoat after trimming

Make sure to use a base coat before applying the nail polish, as it will add a protective layer and prevent your nails from becoming weak. There are many toxic chemicals in typical nail polish, such as paraben, diethyl phthalates, and dibutyl phthalates, which cause brittleness, dryness, and thinning of the nails as well as adverse effects on the skin surrounding them. If possible, use water-based polishes, which do not last long but are the safest. Additionally, use a good quality nail polish remover when removing your nail polish to maintain the smoothness of your nails and cuticles.

3. Keep your nails dry

Keep your toenails and feet dry at all times, especially your feet. During monsoons, your feet are more exposed to splashy water, which can cause damage to your toenails. As a result of the humid environment, dead skin cells and infectious bacteria accumulate, resulting in dirt accumulation. Additionally, avoid wearing closed leather shoes all day long since this will create a perfect environment for the fungus to thrive. Wear open shoes, floaters, or chappals if you are going out. When you return, dry your feet and nails.

4. Wear gloves

Wear rubber gloves when doing your washing chores, such as cleaning with harsh chemicals, gardening, or doing any activity that will result in your hands being contaminated by hot, soapy water. Wear rubber, vinyl, nitrile, or plastic gloves, some of which have cotton liners. The glove protects your nail polish and keeps anything harsh or drying from your cleaning solutions off your hands.

5. Use antifungal powder

Include antifungal powder in your monsoon hygiene essentials. To prevent infection, apply it around your toenails and fingernails once a day. To keep the fungus at bay, you may use a generic talcum powder or spray deodorant.

6. Avoid using sharp tools when cleaning

It is common to use long pointy tools for thorough cleaning under the nails. However, this can create a gap between the nail bed and the nail, allowing an open space for itchy monsoon infections. Alternatively, you can scrub your nails gently with a nail brush.