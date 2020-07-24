5 Awesome Mayonnaise Faces Masks For Flawless Skin Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Flawless skin is the beauty commitment of many. But, very few of us are blesses with naturally flawless and smooth skin. For most of us, getting flawless is a constant struggle. With our skin being daily exposed to pollution, dirt, chemicals, and harsh rays of teh sun, skin issues are bound to happen. Our obvious solution for getting flawless skin is packing layers and layers of products that promise to give you the skin of your dreams. You might not realise but by this, you are putting your skin under more stress and thus making it worse. So, before you delve into expensive skincare spree, why not give home remedies a chance!

Mayonnaise, the delicious spread that makes your food yummy, can also make your skin flawless. It is a hidden skincare gem that can beat many of your skin woes. How you ask? Well, mayonnaise is packed with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids that are well-known for repairing damaged skin tissue and reviving your skin [1]. Furthermore, eggs are a major component in mayonnaise formation. The proteins and lecithin present in eggs penetrate deep into the skin, hydrating and conditioning it.[2]

Mayonnaise also contains vitamin A and vitamin K that boost collagen production in the skin to improve skin elasticity making it smooth and youthful.[3]

Now that we have covered why mayonnaise works so well to give you flawless skin, let's move on to how you can use mayonnaise to get gorgeous skin. Here we go!

1. Mayonnaise And Honey Honey possesses antioxidant and emollient properties that makes your skin smooth and improve skin integrity to fight wrinkles and fines lines.[4] What you need ½ cup mayonnaise

2 tbsp raw honey How to use In the cup of mayonnaise, pour honey and mix well.

Apply a thick and even layer of this mixture on your face.

Wait for 10-15 minutes before washing it off using lukewarm water.

Oatmeal and sugar both have mild exfoliating properties that scrub the dead skin cells and dirt off your skin and rejuvenate your skin.[5] What you need 1 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tbsp ground oatmeal

1 tbsp coarse sugar How to use In a bowl, take mayonnaise.

Mix oatmeal and sugar to it.

Take a generous amount of this mixture, apply it on your face and scrub your face gently in circular motions.

Leave it on for another 10-15 minutes before washing it off.

Do this 1-2 times in a week for the desired result. 3. Mayonnaise And Lemon Lemon has vitamin C that helps in treating dull and tired skin. It has skin-lightening and antiageing properties that help you greatly in achieving flawless skin.[6] What you need 3 tbsp mayonnaise

½ tsp lemon juice How to use Mix both the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply the mixture on your face and massage your face for 3-5 minutes.

Leave it on for another 15 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water.

Egg contains essential proteins and lecithin that help to smoothen the skin and reduce facial wrinkles. It helps to lift the face and works like a charm to improve skin appearance.[7] What you need 1 tbsp mayonnaise

1 egg How to use Take the mayonnaise in a bowl.

Crack open the egg in it and whisk them together until you get a smooth and fluffy paste.

Apply the paste to your face.

Leave it on for about 30 minutes.

Wash it off later using normal water and pat dry.

This combination shouldn't come as a surprise to you. With the antioxidant and antiageing properties of honey mixed and the skin-lightening and replenishing properties of lemon mixed with the goodness of mayonnaise, your skin gets all the nourishment it needs and starts to glow from within. What you need 2 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice How to use Combine all the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply the mixture all your face.

Wait for 15-20 minutes before washing it off.

Repeat this remedy once a week to get flawless skin.