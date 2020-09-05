Just In
Don't Miss
- Movies Teachers' Day 2020: Alaya's F’s Teacher Shares Some Unknown Facts About The Jawaani Jaaneman Actress
- News Home quarantine norms for Unlock 4.0
- Sports England vs Australia: David Warner says nice not to have get abused by hostile crowd
- Technology Airtel BlueJeans Video Conference Platform; Worthy Zoom Alternative?
- Finance This IT Stock Jumped Over 100% In 1-Month And 277% In 3 Months
- Automobiles MG Gloster Engine Specs Revealed Ahead Of Launch: Here Are Complete Details
- Education How To Celebrate Teachers Day Online In Lockdown?
- Travel 10 Most Scenic Places To Visit In Maharashtra In September
Malaika Arora Shares Her ‘Terrific Trio’ Homemade Face Mask To Treat Acne
Acne, in all its nuances, is an inevitable part of our lives. But, it is the frequent breakouts we dread the most, right? No more! The gorgeous Malaika Arora has the perfect solution to your problem of frequent breakouts.
Malaika Arora has been actively posting a series #malaikastrickortip on her Instagram handle. In this series, every week she posts her trusted home remedies. And we must admit, she has shared quite a few gems through these series. Recently, she had shared a nourishing maks for hair growth and now she has come up with the 'terrific trio' to treat frequent breakouts every now and then.
Acne On Your Mind? These 20 Preventive Tips Will Help You Get Clear Skin
It is a quick home treatment with some amazing natural ingredients that are soft, nourishing and effective on acne-prone skin. Let's see how you can make this homemade mask for acne.
View this post on Instagram
Suffering from acne breakouts every now and then? Here's a simple diy to control those 'Bad timing' breakouts. I personally have very sensitive skin and I often tend to get a break out. Breakouts can happen due to various reasons like weather change, hormonal change or due to excessive use of products on skin. Here's introducing the terrific trio to help cope with your day to day breakouts. Take some cinnamon powder (Dalchini), add a tablespoon of raw organic honey, squeeze some fresh lime juice to it and your face pack is ready. Apply it evenly on your face avoiding the mouth and eye area, keep it for 8-10 mins and rinse it off with cold water. U may feel a tingling sensation,that’s fine,but if unbearable then rinse off. Please note that if your acne breakout is severe, it is advisable to consult a doctor regarding the same #OrganicFaceMask #AcneTreatment #MalaikasTrickOrTip
A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on
The Remedy
The ingredients
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon powder
- 1 tablespoon honey
- Juice of half a lemon
The process
Gather all the ingredients in a bowl and mix everything to get a smooth mixture. Apply the mixture evenly on your face and let it sit on your skin for 8-10 minutes. You can also apply the mixture just on the breakouts instead of applying it all over your face. Wash it off with cold water. Follow it up with some moisturiser and sunscreen.
You can use this mask 1-2 times in a week, depending on how bad your acne is.
Why This Works?
There isn't a single reason to point for your acne issue. Sensitive skin, weather change, hormonal change or excessive use of products on the skin- there are many reasons for your acne. Natural ingredients are the best when it comes to tackling these issues.
Malaika Arora Finally Shares The Secret To Her Long And Lustrous Hair
The antibacterial properties of cinnamon protect your skin from all kinds of acne-causing bacteria. It is gentle on sensitive skin, and can help to clear out the acne while improving the skin health.
Honey is a natural emollient for the skin and keeps your skin hydrated and protected. It is also known for its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that prevent acne and give you a flawless complexion.
The acidic lemon helps to balance the pH and oil production in the skin. This averts your skin pores from getting clogged and saves you a lot of skin trouble.
Well, this is an amazing remedy to treat your acne breakouts. All it needs is 15 minutes of your time to use this organic remedy and you can finally clear the stubborn acne. Would you give it a chance?