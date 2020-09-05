Malaika Arora Shares Her ‘Terrific Trio’ Homemade Face Mask To Treat Acne Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Acne, in all its nuances, is an inevitable part of our lives. But, it is the frequent breakouts we dread the most, right? No more! The gorgeous Malaika Arora has the perfect solution to your problem of frequent breakouts.

Malaika Arora has been actively posting a series #malaikastrickortip on her Instagram handle. In this series, every week she posts her trusted home remedies. And we must admit, she has shared quite a few gems through these series. Recently, she had shared a nourishing maks for hair growth and now she has come up with the 'terrific trio' to treat frequent breakouts every now and then.

It is a quick home treatment with some amazing natural ingredients that are soft, nourishing and effective on acne-prone skin. Let's see how you can make this homemade mask for acne.

The Remedy

The ingredients

½ teaspoon cinnamon powder

1 tablespoon honey

Juice of half a lemon

The process

Gather all the ingredients in a bowl and mix everything to get a smooth mixture. Apply the mixture evenly on your face and let it sit on your skin for 8-10 minutes. You can also apply the mixture just on the breakouts instead of applying it all over your face. Wash it off with cold water. Follow it up with some moisturiser and sunscreen.

You can use this mask 1-2 times in a week, depending on how bad your acne is.

Why This Works?

There isn't a single reason to point for your acne issue. Sensitive skin, weather change, hormonal change or excessive use of products on the skin- there are many reasons for your acne. Natural ingredients are the best when it comes to tackling these issues.

The antibacterial properties of cinnamon protect your skin from all kinds of acne-causing bacteria. It is gentle on sensitive skin, and can help to clear out the acne while improving the skin health.

Honey is a natural emollient for the skin and keeps your skin hydrated and protected. It is also known for its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that prevent acne and give you a flawless complexion.

The acidic lemon helps to balance the pH and oil production in the skin. This averts your skin pores from getting clogged and saves you a lot of skin trouble.

Well, this is an amazing remedy to treat your acne breakouts. All it needs is 15 minutes of your time to use this organic remedy and you can finally clear the stubborn acne. Would you give it a chance?