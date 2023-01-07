Just In
Malai aka Fresh Cream For Your Face: 3 Ways To Use It And When Not To Use It
Most of us have a love-hate relationship with malai. Malai aka fresh cream is a thick yellowish layer of fat and coagulated proteins that forms a sticky film across the surface of milk. This layer is skimmed off and consumed directly, with sugar or as an ingredient in cooking.
It is not just that milk cream is a great ingredient in many of our dishes and desserts, but it is also an effective way to soothe acne, boost skin radiance, and attain that soft, radiant, and supple appearance.
You will be amazed to know all the benefits that it offers to your skin, and it is considered a safe remedy for several skin care problems [1].
The saturated fat content of malai helps fix rough and dull skin [2]. Malai is considered to be among the best treatments for all skin disorders. It is possible to manage tanned skin or nourish dry skin with a simple malai face pack. What's best is that it is just milk, no chemicals are involved here, so there are no side effects at all.
Applying malai to the face can remove dead skin cells, moisturise the skin, improve the texture of the skin, protect the skin from sun damage, and provide a natural glow.
Here is how you can use malai aka fresh cream for your face.
1. Milk cream-honey face pack for glow
Ingredients: 1 tablespoon malai and 1 tablespoon honey.
Directions
- In a bowl, combine milk cream and honey.
- Spread the mixture evenly over your face.
- After applying it to your face, leave it on for about 15 minutes.
- Wash it off using cold water.
2. Malai face pack for tanned skin
Ingredients: 2 tablespoons malai and besan
Directions
- Apply malai to the face and allow it to remain for ten minutes.
- After rinsing it off with water, let it air dry.
Or
- Make a paste of malai and besan and apply it gently to your face.
- For best results, repeat this procedure at least twice a week.
3. Malai and aloe vera for dry skin
Ingredients: 2 tablespoons milk cream and 2 tablespoons aloe vera gel
Directions
- Combine the milk cream with the aloe vera gel.
- To apply this mixture to your face, use your fingers or a brush.
- After applying it to your face, leave it on for approximately 20 minutes.
- Wash it off using cold water.
When Should You Not Apply Fresh Cream On Face?
- Never apply malai in the monsoon season.
- Use it once a week and do not leave it on for more than an hour.
- Do not go outside in the sun after applying malai.
