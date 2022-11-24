Just In
Kiara Advani Swears By Fresh Cream For Skincare: 2 Ways To Use It For Skin And Hair
Kiara Advani once said in an interview to a fashion magazine, "My mom makes this paste with fresh cream and besan which works as a scrub, and she insists I follow this home treatment once a month," and it got me hooked to finding how fresh cream can benefit our beauty.
The benefits of besan in beauty care is widely known - so it is time for us to explore the benefits of fresh cream for skin and hair.
2 Ways To Use Fresh Crean For Skin And Hair
Fresh cream is made by skimming the coagulated protein from whole milk. It contains lactic acid, an ingredient that boosts the production of elastin and collagen to reduce wrinkles, dark spots, and discolouration.
There are many culinary uses for fresh cream, from gravy to desserts - it is an essential part of our daily diets. Many people may have sparingly avoided cream due to its high calorie content - and like it's health benefits, fresh cream has a number of beauty benefits as well.
Despite the fact that it is not specifically supported by clinical research, some proponents of fresh cream for facial skin claim that it moisturises the skin, brightens the skin, improves the skin's tone, and increases the skin's elasticity [1].
Also, fresh cream can be an invaluable tool for handling hair that has been exposed to natural or chemical elements to boost hydration and prevent breakage. Add this budget-friendly, static-reducing conditioner to your routine to give your hair a smoother, shinier appearance [2].
So, here are 2 ways you can make use of fresh cream, for your skin and your hair.
1. Fresh cream for uneven skin tone
Ingredients: Besan (gram flour) and fresh cream
Directions
- Add 1 spoon of besan and fresh cream.
- Make a paste by mixing it well.
- Apply it directly to your face.
- Let it sit for 10 minutes.
- Wash off with lukewarm water and follow up with a cleanser.
- You can also do the same without the besan (just the fresh cream) too.
2. Fresh cream for dry hair
Ingredients: Honey and fresh cream.
Directions
- Blend 3-4 spoons of honey and fresh cream.
- Apply it to your strands after shampooing (in place of conditioner).
- Leave it on for 10-20 minutes.
- Rinse it out with lukewarm water.
Fresh cream can be combined with honey to create a deep conditioning conditioner, as honey contains keratin, which can assist in strengthening weak, brittle hair and preventing breakage [3]. The benefits of honey and fresh cream combined can do wonders to your tresses!
