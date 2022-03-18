Holi 2022: How To Remove Holi Colour From Face, Nails, Hands And Hair Skin Care oi-Amritha K

The festival of colour Holi is upon us. But, while it's all fun and games, once it is all done, we are left with hands, faces and clothes bombarded with colours, almost looking like a walking, talking colour palette. And that shower to get rid of all that colour is nothing less of a min-battle.

Although there are now herbal and organic colours suited for sensitive skin types, they are still very damaging to our skin. In addition, frequently washing the skin with soaps and scrubbing it causes skin damage. Find out how to remove Holi colour without harming your skin and hair. Keep reading.

How To Remove Holi Colour From Face? First of all, you must always pick natural colours over harmful dyes, so pick organic colours. Here are some tips to help you remove Holi colours from your face: You should first cleanse your skin with a foaming cleanser to remove the colour.

You can also use ubtans or face masks to get rid of Holi colours instead of harsh cleansers since they are gentle scrubs and will not irritate your skin further. You can make a face mask out of gram flour, turmeric, milk, and lemon juice.

A cleanser containing lemon and aloe vera is also highly effective in removing colour.

Using wheat flour and any carrier oil, make a paste and apply it to the face. Let it sit for several minutes, and then massage it in. Wash it off with a gentle cleanser.

Coconut oil can also remove wet colours from your face and body.

Apply a glycerine and rose water mixture to your face and rinse it with warm water to reduce itching.

If you have a dry face, apply amchur powder soaked in water and avoid excessive washing.

Adding two tablespoons of honey to half a cup of curd is another useful remedy. Apply the mixture to the face, neck, and arms after adding a pinch of turmeric. Leave it on for 20 minutes and rinse off with water. In addition to removing tan, this also softens the skin.

You can also use multani mitti, which has been pre-soaked. After the pack dries, rinse it off to remove the colour.

Before you go out to play, apply Vaseline to your lips. This will moisturise and protect your lips. Additionally, it will prevent colours from settling in the cracks of your lips. How To Remove Holi Colours From Nails? To prevent your nails from becoming brittle and dull, soak them in cold water before applying Holi colours. The nails eventually turn yellow after playing Holi. You can prevent this by using lemon juice. Soak your nails in lemon juice for ten minutes.

Dip your fingers into a bowl of lukewarm water after applying a coat of transparent nail polish. Add a few drops of almond oil, and the colour will slowly come off.

Apply dark nail polish before playing Holi to prevent the colour from adhering to your nails. Dark nails do not allow the colour to stick.

How To Remove Holi Colours From Hands? Before going out to play Holi colours, apply petroleum jelly. By doing this, you will ensure the safety of your hands and avoid any rash when you wash with soap.



Put your hands in a bowl of cold lemon juice to remove the colours from your hands and nails.



It will be easy to remove the colours later if you moisturise your hands before playing Holi. How To Remove Holi Colours From Hair? After playing Holi, avoid shampooing your hair. Apply a mask of egg yolk or curd and leave it on for 45 minutes before shampooing - this will help remove colours and reduce damage.

Apply castor oil, coconut oil or olive oil to the hair before heading out to play because the oil will protect your hair from the colours. And the colours will be easier to remove later.

Coconut milk is another effective way to ensure that the colours do not damage your hair. After applying coconut milk to the hair, go ahead and play with colours. Once you're back home, apply the coconut milk again and shampoo after an hour. Happy Holi, Everybody! Remember Holi is for us, not for the animals -please do not throw colours at them.