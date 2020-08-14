5 Effective Remedies For Acne On Nose Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Waking up in the morning to a pimple on the nose is enough to put anyone in a bad mood, right?

Acne is a skin condition that we all dread. More so because most of the time, it does not limit itself to our cheeks. While it can occur anywhere on your body, your nose is particularly prone to acne. It is why acne on nose is a common sight that can be rather painful. Well, it surely is more painful than your normal acne.

As far as popping the zits go, nose acne is the most tempting. But as soon as we pop it, we regret it. The pain and the scars it leaves behind are the major reasons for that. So, it is only natural that you are looking for ways to get rid of nose acne. We highly suggest that you take the route of homemade natural remedies. That is mainly because these remedies treat the reason for acne on nose and decrease the chances of you getting it again.

If you are on board with that, we have curated for you simple and effective home remedies to treat acne on nose. But before that, let's briefly delve into reasons for acne on nose. Shall we?

Reasons For Acne On Nose

Acne on nose can be caused due to various reasons. We have listed below the major reasons behind acne on nose.

Large pores: Your nose is a hotspot for acne mainly because of the presence of large pores on your nose. Most acne is the excess secretion of our skin's natural oil- sebum and clogged pores. If your pores are large, the dirt, grime, and sebum can easily get into them clogging the pores and causing acne. And as most of us have large pores on our nose, it is no surprise that we suffer from acne on nose. The clogged pores also cause other skin issues such as blackheads and whiteheads.

Ingrown hair: If you suffer from ingrown hair, it might also be the trigger to the acne on your nose. The ingrown hair under the skin can irritate the skin and us picking on it all the time can also lead to acne.

Infected nose piercing: Bacterial infestation is another reason for acne. If you have a nose piercing that gets infected, the bacteria and germs that your nose is exposed to can also lead to acne on nose.

Other factors: Apart from all the reasons mentioned above. hormonal changes, increased consumption of oily foods and environmental factors such as dirt and pollution can also result in acne on nose.

Now that you know why you get acne on nose, let's now move on to how you can treat this particular skin condition.

Home Remedies To Treat Acne On Nose

1. Steaming

Steaming the face helps to unclog the skin pores and pull out all the dirt and grime from the pores and thus help to clear out acne.

What you need

Hot Water

A bowl

A towel

Method of use

Pour some steaming hot water into a bowl.

Sit down in a comfortable position with the towel and place the bowl of hot water in front of you, preferably at a lower position.

Lean over the bowl at a safe distance so that the steam from the hot water reaches you.

Cover your face and the bowl using the towel in a way that the steam doesn't escape.

Steam your face for 5-10 minutes.

Once you are done, cover your face with the same towel.

Wash your face deeply with a gentle cleanser later.

2. Lemon Juice

The acidic property of lemon helps to cleat the acne by drying out the zits. Lemon also has antibacterial and antimicrobial properties that wards off the acne-causing bacterial to give you bright and clear skin.[1]

What you need

1 tsp lemon juice

A cotton pad

Method of use

Dip the cotton pad in lemon juice.

Place the cotton pad on the affected area.

Let it sit on the skin for 10-15 minutes.

Remove the cotton pad and rinse your nose thoroughly.

Recommended Read: 3 Major Signs That Indicate Your Skincare Routine Isn't Working For You

3. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is a popular remedy for acne because of its antibacterial properties that clear out the skin from any harmful bacteria and germs to provide relief from acne on nose.[2]

What you need

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

4 tbsp water

A cotton ball

Method of use

Dilute the apple cider vinegar by adding it to the water.

Apply it on the skin using the cotton pad.

Leave it on for 5-10 minutes.

Rinse it off later using cold water.

4. Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil is a great remedy for acne because of its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. It fights the harmful bacteria to keep your skin clean and healthy and is known to reduce the itchiness, irritation, and redness associated with acne.[3]

What you need

1 tsp almond oil

2-3 drops of tea tree oil

Method of use

Mix the tea tree oil with almond oil.

Apply the concoction on the affected area.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

5. Ice

Rubbing ice cube over the acne helps to calm the inflammation and also give you some relief from pain.

What you need

1-2 ice cubes

Method of use

Rub the ice cubes on the affected area for 5-10 minutes.

Allow it to completely dry and leave it at that.

Are You Making These Mistakes With Your Homemade Skincare Remedies And Face Masks?

How To Prevent Acne On Nose

Wash your face at least twice a day with a gentle antibacterial face wash. This removes the dirt and pollution that eventually causes acne from the skin pores and keeps your skin fresh. However, you must remember not to over wash the skin. If you wash your face frequently, you strip the moisture of the skin and your goes into sebum overdrive causing more breakouts.

Do not touch your face all the time. We have this habit of unintentionally touching our face. This not only transfers the germs onto the skin but also causes your skin to produce more sebum, thereby leading to acne.

Avoid comedogenic and oil-based products. These clog your skin pores and make you skin prone to acne and blackheads. Instead use water-based and non-comedogenic products.

Exfoliate the skin regularly. The granular product does a great job of unclogging the skin pores and cleansing the skin to prevent acne. However, you must remember not to overexfoliate the skin or you might cause minute skin tear and damage. Limit the exfoliation to 1-2 times in a week.

Drink plenty of water. Drinking water throughout the day keeps your skin hydrated and flush the toxins out of your system to maintain skin health.

Follow a basic skincare routine religiously. Cleansing, moisturising and toning are three essential steps to keep the skin healthy. You can device a skincare routine as per your preference, but it is important that you have one.

Do not pop the zits. You might have heard it a multiple times, but it is high time you take this advice seriously. Popping the zits not only leaves scars on the skin but also spread the infection to cause more acne.

Never sleep with your make-up on. Keeping the heavy make-up products on the skin for long can clog your pores and eventually lead to acne.

Eat healthily. Your diet has a direct effect on the appearance of your skin. If you have acne-prone skin, avoid hot and oily food. It can cause your skin to produce more oil and pave the way for acne.

Always wear sunscreen. The harsh rays of the sun can do tons of damage to the skin. Overexposure to the harmful rays of the sun stimulates more oil production in the skin causing acne. So, always be sun-protected with a sunscreen with an SPF of more than 30.