How To Keep Your Skin Moisturised In An Air-Conditioned Room: Here Are 6 Tips
Air conditioners keep you cool, but did you know they zap your skin's moisture? After being in an air-conditioned room - like your office - you might have noticed that your skin is getting dry. Of course, it's partly just your makeup settling on your skin, but it's also your office's air conditioning.
While air conditioning helps our lungs by removing smoke and exhaust from urban environments, it makes the air less humid. Over time, low humidity can dry out your skin, making it more rigid and dull.
Ways To Keep Your Skin Moisturised In An Air-Conditioned Room
1. Face mist
You can use humectant mists to give your skin some moisture in the middle of the day without messing up your makeup. Hydrating ingredients like glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and glycols help restore your skin's moisture balance.
2. Petroleum jelly
You don't have to spend a lot on a dry skin solution. All you need is petroleum jelly. It seals moisture in your skin just as well as an expensive product. Try rubbing it on your dry and chapped skin after a bath.
3. Honey
Honey is an effective remedy for dry, dehydrated skin. It moisturises and has antibacterial properties. Apply raw, organic honey to your dry skin, let it sit for 10 minutes, and then wash it off.
4. Yoghurt
You can moisturise your skin with plain yoghurt, which has anti-inflammatory properties. Then, apply a thin layer to your dry patches and wash it off after 10 to 15 minutes.
5. Coconut oil
Coconut oil has emollient properties. Emollients fill the spaces between skin cells, making them smooth. This is why coconut oil can help with dry skin, as it contains saturated fatty acids that hydrate and smooth the skin. You can use coconut oil on even the most sensitive parts of your body, such as the area underneath your eyes and around your mouth.
6. Organic sunflower oil
Sunflower seed oil is another natural oil that helps you keep your skin moisturised. Sunflower seed contains vitamin E, which keeps your skin hydrated for a long time. As well as preventing diseases like asthma and arthritis, it also aids in cell renewal.
Along with these remedies, experts recommend drinking a lot of water at regular intervals to keep yourself and your skin hydrated, as well as moisturising your skin with a good lotion. You can undo the drying effect caused by excessive AC use by doing this.