How To Deal With Beauty Problems In Winter Skin Care

Feeling down due to winter beauty woes? As the temperature drops, the appearance of the skin can change, often not for the better. To ensure you have everything you need to glow through the winter ahead, we have gathered some expert tips to deal with your winter beauty problems.

Beauty Problems In Winter

1. Frizzy hair

A few simple changes to your routine can help you avoid the problem of frizzy hair. Frizz is more likely to occur in wavy, dry, or heat-damaged hair. Experts recommend using dry oils or texture sprays throughout your hair to minimize frizz. The frequent washing of your hair can contribute to the amount of frizz you experience by disrupting the natural balance of your hair's oils. Consider a shampoo containing hydrating ingredients, such as glycerine, if you wish to reduce hair fizziness over the long haul. In addition, avoid shampoos that contain sulphates, which strip the hair of its natural oils.

2. Cracked feet

Cracked feet are caused by dry skin. When you wear open-toed shoes or go barefoot in the winter season, your feet are exposed to dry weather. To remove the dead layers, soak your feet in warm water for 20 minutes and then use a pumice stone. Apply petroleum jelly over the top and wear a pair of socks. Your feet will appear brand new after a few nights. Cracked feet are sometimes a sign of a larger problem, such as eczema or psoriasis. A dermatologist should be consulted if the condition does not resolve, is still irritated, looks infected, or hurts.

3. Rough elbows

Apply hydrating body cream to elbows twice daily. Apply a second coat of petroleum jelly before bed to seal in moisture and soften extra-rough elbows. Instead of scrubbing, use creams containing acids to eat away at rough, unwanted skin. Your elbows might still be scaly after a week, and redness and inflammation may also indicate psoriasis.

4. Flaky skin

Especially in the winter, many factors may contribute to the development of a dry, flaky face, but the most common factor is simply dry irritated skin. Keep your skin from flaking by avoiding products containing alcohol, which is drying. Switch to a richer moisturizer and use a gentle cleanser instead.

5. Makeup

The dryness on the skin pushes the makeup layer off of the skin. By blotting your face with a cotton cloth, you can eliminate the dryness on your face. Also, avoid products that contain silicone and opt for oil-free products. When exposed to the winter sun, silicone can sometimes suffocate and contribute to skin irritation.

6. Puffy eyes (from allergies)

When protective cells in our eyes release histamine in response to allergies, puffy eyes result. In addition, histamine can irritate the eyes, and warmer temperatures will dry them out, aggravating the symptoms. Histamines may be counteracted with over-the-counter antihistamines, such as Benadryl. As another option, you can freeze a washcloth and use it to clean your eyes to reduce swelling.