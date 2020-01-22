The Ultimate Guide On How To Choose The Right Products For Sensitive Skin Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

We strive for flawless and glowing skin. But it is also important to make sure your skin is healthy. And how you do it depends on your skin type. Talking about that, sensitive skin can be difficult to deal with [1]. And a greater challenge is to choose the right products for your sensitive skin.

Most of the beauty products irritate those with extremely sensitive skin. And so, we take the route of expensive luxury products only to get disappointed. Not anymore! What you need to be is smart and careful while choosing the products for your skin.

Here is your ultimate guide to choosing the right products for sensitive skin.

How To Choose The Right Product For Sensitive Skin

Go fragrance-free Fragrances in beauty products are so common that we don't give a second thought about it. In fact, many times while choosing a product, we test how lovely it smells as well. For the sensitive skin, however, fragrance means trouble [2]. It can irritate the skin and cause itching and burning sensation. So, choose the products that have no fragrance in them. The lesser the ingredients in a product, the better it is for your sensitive skin. When it comes to eyes To keep your under-eye area hydrated and supple, use an eye cream that is meant for sensitive skin. It is not a good idea to use your facial moisturiser under your eyes if you have sensitive skin. While choosing your eyeliner, go for a pencil eyeliner rather than a liquid or gel eyeliner as the later may contain latex that will irritate the skin. Look for skin irritants When choosing any product, flip it and go through the ingredient list. There are certain ingredients like retinol, alpha hydroxy acids and alcohol that are known skin irritants. Make sure the product doesn’t contain these ingredients. Additionally, make a note of what irritates your skin specifically and remove that from your skincare routine. Choose silicon-based foundation Foundation provides an even tone to our skin can range from sheer to full coverage. This also means that these foundations have different formulations. For your sensitive skin, choose a silicon-based foundation. These are found to be gentle on sensitive skin. Also, stay away from water-proof products. They are heavier on the skin and the make-up remover for water-proof products might contain ingredients that can irritate the sensitive skin. Be very particular about expiry dates We don’t take the expiry dates as seriously as we should. Often it takes us a long time to go through beauty products (well, unless you are a hardcore skincare lover), and we don’t bother to check the expiry date of the product. But, if you have sensitive skin, it is important for you to note the expiry date of the product. Never use an expired product on your skin- ever. Get gentle scrubs Exfoliating removes the dead skin cells and impurities and rejuvenates your skin. It is, therefore, an important step in your skincare regime. But, the scrubs can be harsh on your sensitive skin. Dry patches, rashes, itching and redness of the skin are common after an exfoliation session. No, we are not telling you to stop exfoliating. But, look for gentle scrubs with smaller particles that won’t harm your skin. And do not exfoliate your skin more than twice a week. 13 Effective Home Remedies For Sensitive Skin Test it before you get it The most important tip for sensitive skin is to always do a patch test before buying a product. If if you do a 360-degree safety check on the product, it might end up irritating your skin. Apply the product on a small patch of your hand or behind your ears. If your skin is fine after 24 hours, then you can go ahead with the product. How To Care For Sensitive Skin

The Most Important Advice Still Remains...

With all said and done, the most important advice for sensitive skin is to keep it simple. Use as few products as possible and go for natural products that won't harm the skin. The fewer the ingredients, the lesser the chance of skin irritants. You will have hits and misses and that is okay. Develop a skincare routine that works best for your skin and stick to that. Also remember, you might need to tweak your routine with each season and every few years.