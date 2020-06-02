Are There Any Harmful Effects Of Staying Indoors On Your Skin?

The Blue Light Effect You might have heard about the horrors of blue light. Emitted by the screen of the gadgets we use such as laptops, mobile, TV and tablets, prolonged exposure to blue light can contribute to the weakening of your skin barrier, hyperpigmentation and premature skin ageing. In extreme cases, it can also cause skin cancer. [1] As we are stuck at home due to the lockdown, it is but obvious that our screen time has increased a lot. This can turn out to be a nightmare for your skin. So, as much as you can take a break from your gadgets and give some love to your skin. If due to work you can not avoid exposure, there are blue light filters available today to minimise the impact.

Sun Can Harm Your Skin Even Indoors It is one of our biggest misconceptions that we don't need sun protection if we are not outside. Believe us, sun rays has many ways to reach you to damage your skin. It can seep in through your glass windows. The walk you take to relax yourself also exposes your skin to the sun. So, while you are doing your work, the sun rays are doing their work that of damaging your skin. So, do not think that you don't need sunscreen while at home. When you get ready for the day in the morning, apply a protective layer of sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 to your skin. Coronavirus Pandemic: 5 Beauty Treatments To Pamper Yourself With In Times Of Self-Quarantine

Being Lazy Can Cost You The Natural Glow While many of us are getting on with the lockdown skincare craze, there are those of us who have become lazy and lacked in taking proper care of our skin. You must remember that your skincare routine is a habit that the skin has gotten used to. Not following your skincare routine can make the skin look dull and tired. If you think that just because you are not going out that your skin is not exposed to dirt and impurities, think again. It is important to cleanse and pamper your skin regularly to prevent any build-up on the skin and clogging of skin pores.

Air Conditioners Can Make Your Skin Dry Have you noticed your skin becoming dull and dry lately? Constantly being in air-conditioned rooms might be the reason for that. Air conditioners give us a lot of comfort but they make our skin extremely dry too. Being in an air-conditioned room for a prolonged time can hamper the moisture balance of your skin causing various skin disorders such as itchiness, flakiness and redness of the skin. It also worsens your acne.[2] So, if you have air conditioners at home, we suggest you monitor the amount of time you spend in it to save your skin from the possible damage. The Kitchen Ingredients You Can Use To Whip Quick Treatments For Glowing Skin During Lockdown