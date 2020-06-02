Just In
- 24 min ago Foods to Eat And Avoid For Metabolic Syndrome
-
- 39 min ago Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, And Other Divas Who Flaunted Neon Numbers And Gave Summer Fashion Goals
- 45 min ago From Cabbage Masks To Bird Beak Masks, Here Are 8 Masks That Will Make Your Eyes Pop Out
- 3 hrs ago From Canvas Painting To Playing Guitar, Ananya Panday Gives Quarantine Goals In Cute Outfits
Don't Miss
- Technology Redmi Note 9 Pro Next Sale Set For June 9
- News Cyclone Nisarga LIVE: Storm set to intensify; COVID-19 hit Mumbai braces for its first-ever cyclone
- Movies Prasanna Alleges That Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Aka TNEB Is Looting People Amid COVID-19 Lockdown
- Finance Indigo Post Q4FY20 Loss Of Rs. 870 Crore
- Sports Watch! Mohammed Shami distributes food packets, masks to migrant workers
- Automobiles BMW Motorrad Dealerships Reopens: Resumes Retail Operations After Lockdown Eased
- Travel Post Lockdown Travel List: Hotspots In Spain
- Education CBSE Cyber Safety Handbook For Students Classes 9 To 12
Are There Any Harmful Effects Of Staying Indoors On Your Skin?
The Coronavirus pandemic has put the world in an unexpected situation. It now has been more than two months that we have been in lockdown. A necessary step to stop the virus from further spreading and taking more lives, the lockdown has completely changed our lifestyle. As such, we have also changed our skincare habits to suit the need of the hour.
To cope with this highly unusual time, many of us have taken a liking towards self-care in order to make the best use of the time given to us. A huge part of this is paying more attention to our skin and skincare routine. But, to what extent should we go? Are there any harmful effects to the skin while we are in lockdown and staying home? Let's find out!
The Blue Light Effect
You might have heard about the horrors of blue light. Emitted by the screen of the gadgets we use such as laptops, mobile, TV and tablets, prolonged exposure to blue light can contribute to the weakening of your skin barrier, hyperpigmentation and premature skin ageing. In extreme cases, it can also cause skin cancer. [1]
As we are stuck at home due to the lockdown, it is but obvious that our screen time has increased a lot. This can turn out to be a nightmare for your skin. So, as much as you can take a break from your gadgets and give some love to your skin. If due to work you can not avoid exposure, there are blue light filters available today to minimise the impact.
Sun Can Harm Your Skin Even Indoors
It is one of our biggest misconceptions that we don't need sun protection if we are not outside. Believe us, sun rays has many ways to reach you to damage your skin. It can seep in through your glass windows. The walk you take to relax yourself also exposes your skin to the sun. So, while you are doing your work, the sun rays are doing their work that of damaging your skin. So, do not think that you don't need sunscreen while at home. When you get ready for the day in the morning, apply a protective layer of sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 to your skin.
Coronavirus Pandemic: 5 Beauty Treatments To Pamper Yourself With In Times Of Self-Quarantine
Being Lazy Can Cost You The Natural Glow
While many of us are getting on with the lockdown skincare craze, there are those of us who have become lazy and lacked in taking proper care of our skin. You must remember that your skincare routine is a habit that the skin has gotten used to. Not following your skincare routine can make the skin look dull and tired.
If you think that just because you are not going out that your skin is not exposed to dirt and impurities, think again. It is important to cleanse and pamper your skin regularly to prevent any build-up on the skin and clogging of skin pores.
Air Conditioners Can Make Your Skin Dry
Have you noticed your skin becoming dull and dry lately? Constantly being in air-conditioned rooms might be the reason for that. Air conditioners give us a lot of comfort but they make our skin extremely dry too. Being in an air-conditioned room for a prolonged time can hamper the moisture balance of your skin causing various skin disorders such as itchiness, flakiness and redness of the skin. It also worsens your acne.[2]
So, if you have air conditioners at home, we suggest you monitor the amount of time you spend in it to save your skin from the possible damage.
The Kitchen Ingredients You Can Use To Whip Quick Treatments For Glowing Skin During Lockdown
Haste DIYs Can Lead To Skin Disasters
Lockdown seems like the perfect time to try some nourishing DIY's, doesn't it? While we agree that homemade natural remedies are the best for your skin, using them blindly can cause irreversible damage to your skin. So before you get caught in the frenzy of lockdown skincare, do thorough research before applying anything on your face.
You also need to restrict the number of times you are using the DIYs on your face. Your skin needs a break to rejuvenate itself and if your apply stuff on it every day, no matter how enriching the ingredients are, it is going to break and lead to a skin disaster. So, go light with your DIYs and take your time figuring out what works for your skin and what doesn't.