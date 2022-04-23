Just In
Humidity Messing Up Your Skin? Here Are Some Tips
Whenever you visit a new place, has your skin changed? Does it change when the seasons change? If yes, the culprit is (mainly) no one else but fluctuating humidity levels.
A lower or higher humidity level can affect your skin in many ways: if you live in an area with a lower humidity level, you'll feel your skin is dry and rough; if you live in an area with a higher humidity level, your skin is more likely to get acne and rashes.
How Does Humidity Affect Your Skin? What You Can Do To Manage It
When the temperature and humidity are high, you sweat more. Then, as a result of the extreme heat, sweat evaporates. Still, moisture remains on your skin, making you feel even worse than you already feel.
High humidity causes heatstroke, which causes redness, itchiness, and discomfort, leading to many skin problems like acne outbreaks. Additionally, sweat irritates your pores, causing uncomfortable pimples to appear.
Find out how to stop humidity from damaging your skin!
Step 1: Wash Your Face; Don't Over-Cleanse
Humidity leads to sweat, and sweat is filled with dirt and debris. You also excrete salt through sweat, which adheres to your skin, and these factors may cause skin pores to clog, resulting in outbreaks. Therefore, cleansing your face frequently is crucial. However, over-cleansing may cause your skin to become drier - use cold water and a light face wash to cleanse your face.
Step 2: Try Weekly Facials
Oil, debris, and pollutants accumulate on your skin during the humid seasons. In that case, face washing alone is not sufficient; you should also perform a home facial every week that includes steps that have been proven to restore the skin's natural health and balance.
Step 3: Wear Sunscreen
Regardless of the weather, sunscreen must be applied. This is the most effective way to protect your skin from extreme weather conditions and harmful UV rays. Don't forget to wear sunscreen whenever you are outdoors or if you are swimming - choose a sunscreen that is suitable for your skin type and has the most benefits.
Extra Step: Try A Humidifier
As an extra precaution, you can use a humidifier to control the humidity in your home. A humidifier will help balance the air's hydration by forcing moisture into the air. Controlling the environment around you allows you to control your skin as well. Humidifiers can be very helpful, especially during winter and summer.
Dermatologists say that taking 30 minutes each week to pamper your skin can make an enormous difference in its quality, especially during humid weather:
- Start by thoroughly cleansing your face with a gentle facial cleanser.
- A gentle scrub should also be on your skincare shelf. You can scrub your face with a half-cut lemon and sugar if you don't have one.
- Massage your face with almond oil or olive oil in circular motions. This helps improve blood circulation in the skin and gives it a natural glow.
- There is nothing better than fruit pulp as a face pack. Try banana, avocado, or papaya face masks. Apply the mashed fruit to your face and wash it off after 15-20 minutes.
- Apply moisturiser to your face as a final step. Water-based moisturisers are gentle on your skin.
Is High Humidity Good For Your Skin?
Your skin cannot tolerate either too high or too low humidity levels. It prefers a more balanced humidity level. High humidity can cause sweating, acne breakouts, and heat rash, so dermatologists recommend adjusting the humidity level of your house with a humidifier (set the humidity above 40 but below 50 to keep it comfortable).
What To Do For Acne-Prone Skin?
If you suffer from acne and outbreaks, dampness in the air can aggravate your condition. To prevent this, keep your face clean and use wet wipes to remove dirt from your hair touching your face. To control acne, avoid oil-based lotions and choose products that contain benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid.
