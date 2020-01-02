15 Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Butt Acne Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Acne, the rather common skin issue, is unfortunately not limited just to your face. One of the common places where acne can pop up includes your buttocks. Acne on the face causes a lot of discomfort, but butt acne takes the cake. The inflammation, pain, itchiness and irritation can be a nightmare for the one suffering from butt acne. What makes it even more unnerving is the constant rubbing of your clothes against the zits. And so, it should not be left untreated.

Butt acne is caused mainly due to clogging of skin pores and inflammation of hair follicles. Fortunately, home remedies are one of the best ways to treat butt acne. These remedies ensure that your skin is deep cleansed and protected from bacterial infestation, thus prevent acne zits to be formed on the buttocks.

Let's move on to the remedies now.

Home Remedies To Treat Butt Acne

1. Lemon juice and glycerin The acidic lemon has antioxidant properties that cleanse the skin whilst the hydrating glycerin has anti-inflammatory properties. Both of these ingredients together work like a charm to reduce the acne. Ingredients 1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp glycerin Method of use In a bowl, mix both the ingredients together.

Using a cotton ball, apply the mixture on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later. 2. Coconut oil The emollient, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties of coconut oil make it a potent remedy to deep cleanse the skin, treat skin infections and getting rid of butt acne. Ingredient Coconut oil (as needed) Method of use Take a small amount of coconut oil on your palms.

Apply the coconut oil on the affected areas and massage it in for a couple of minutes.

Leave it on overnight.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water in the morning. 3. Ice rub Rubbing ice on the buttocks helps treat butt acne. It soothes the skin and reduces the inflammation caused by acne. Ingredient 1-2 ice cubes Method of use Rub the ice cubes on the affected areas for a couple of minutes.

Let the area dry before you cover it with any cloth. 4. Tomato and apple cider vinegar The enzyme, lycopene present in tomato protects the skin from free-radical and sun damage whilst the acidic nature of apple cider vinegar helps deep cleanse the skin to get rid of butt acne. Ingredients 1 tbsp tomato pulp 1/2 tsp apple cider vinegar Method of use Take the tomato pulp in a bowl. Add the apple cider vinegar to this and mix well. Apply the mixture on the affected areas. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Rinse it off thoroughly later. 5. Oatmeal, yogurt and turmeric Thanks to its rough texture, oatmeal exfoliates the skin to heal the acne bumps. Lactic acid present in yogurt combined with the antiseptic properties of turmeric cleanses the skin pores and treats butt acne. Ingredients 1 tbsp grounded oatmeal

1 tbsp yogurt

1 tsp turmeric Method of use In a bowl, take the oatmeal.

Add yogurt and turmeric to this and mix well to get a smooth paste.

Apply the paste on the affected areas and massage the area in circular motions for a couple of minutes.

Leave it on for about 5 minutes.

Rinse it off later and pat dry. 6. Tea tree oil and olive oil The antibacterial and anti-fungal properties of tea tree oil treat butt acne. It also helps to reduce inflammation. Ingredients 1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp tea tree oil Method of use In a bowl, take the olive oil.

Add tea tree oil to this and mix well.

Apply the mixture on the affected area.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off later using lukewarm water and pat dry. 7. Cocoa Butter The antioxidants present in cocoa butter help deep clean the skin pores to get rid of butt acne. Ingredient 1 tsp cocoa butter Method of use Massage the affected area with cocoa butter for about 5 minutes.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off later using cold water. 8. Sea salt and goat’s milk The exfoliating effect of sea salt removes dead skin cells and impurities from the skin. Goat's milk has antioxidant properties to protect the skin and cleanses it to fight butt acne. Ingredients 1 tbsp sea salt

1/2 cup goat's milk Method of use Add the sea salt into the cup of goat's milk and mix both the ingredients together well.

Using a cotton ball, apply the mixture to the affected area.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off thoroughly later and pat dry.

Finish it off with some body lotion. 9. Yogurt and turmeric The antiseptic properties of turmeric mixed with the acidic nature of yogurt give you an optimal remedy to treat butt acne. Ingredients 1/2 tbsp yogurt

1 tsp turmeric Method of use Take the yogurt in a bowl.

Add turmeric to it and mix well.

Apply the mixture on the affected area.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off later using lukewarm water. 10. Aloe vera The antibacterial properties of aloe vera ward of the acne-causing bacteria whilst providing a soothing effect to your skin. Ingredient Fresh aloe vera gel (as needed) Method of use Apply the aloe vera gel on the affected area.

Leave it on for 20-25 minutes.

Rinse it off later using lukewarm water and pat dry. 11. Baking soda The antibacterial properties of baking soda make it one of the best home remedies to treat butt acne. Ingredients 1/2 tsp baking soda

2-3 tsp water Method of use Add water in the baking soda and mix well to make a smooth paste.

Apply the mixture to the affected area.

Leave it on for about 5 minutes.

Rinse it off later using lukewarm water. 12. Apple cider vinegar The acidic nature of apple cider vinegar combined with its antibacterial properties makes it an effective remedy for butt acne. Ingredients 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 cups water Method of use To dilute the apple cider vinegar, add it to the cups water.

Using a cotton ball, apply the diluted apple cider vinegar on the affected area.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Wipe it off later using a wet washcloth. 13. Rice powder, yogurt and honey The coarse rice powder exfoliates the skin to heal the painful zits. Honey protect the skin from damage whilst adding moisture to it. Ingredients 1 tbsp rice powder

1 tsp yogurt

1 tsp honey Method of use In a bowl, take the rice powder.

Add yogurt and honey to this and mix well.

Scrub the affected area using this mixture for about 5 minutes.

Rinse it off later using lukewarm water. 14. Aspirin and yogurt Presence of acid in aspirin combined with its anti-inflammatory properties make it a potential remedy for butt acne. Ingredients 4-5 aspirin

1 tsp yogurt Method of use Crush the aspirin in a bowl into a fine powder.

Add yogurt to it and mix well.

Apply the mixture on the affected area.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off later using lukewarm water. 15. Seaweed and pineapple Pineapple contains glycolic acid that reduces the painful zits while the essential minerals and vitamins present in seaweed lock the moisture in the skin to give you soft and plump buttocks. Ingredients 1 tsp seaweed extract

1/2 tsp pineapple juice Method of use In a bowl, mix both the ingredients together well.

Apply the mixture on the affected area.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Rinse it off later and pat dry.

Important Tips To Tackle Butt Acne

Butt acne might have been caused to excessive heat. To combat that, drink plenty of water and enriching liquids like buttermilk, coconut water and fruit juices.

Maintain personal hygiene. Exfoliate the area at least once a week.

If you are prone to butt acne, avoid nylon or synthetic underwear and clothes.

Wearing loose cotton clothes can provide you with a lot of relief.

If you have extremely sensitive skin, avoid fabric softeners.

Make a note of ingredients that can irritate your skin.

If the butt acne turns into severe boils, it is time to consult a dermatologist.