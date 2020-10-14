Use These Home Remedies To Beat The Most Common Winter Skin Problems Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

With the winter season just around the corner, it is time to take pull up your socks and conquer your skin game. Winter is a harsh season for the skin. The cold and dry winter winds can leave your skin extremely dry and vulnerable. No matter how much you prepare, you just can't seem to skip the winter skin woes. And there are many!

Winters bring with it dry and patchy skin, redness of the skin and many such issues. It isn't a pleasant feeling for your skin. It like your skin is constantly struggling with the extreme weather. Fortunately, your kitchen holds all the ingredients you need to beat these winter skin problems.

That being said, we have compiled for you the best home remedies you can try to beat the most common winter skin problems. Take a look!

Dry Skin Dry skin is hands down the most common winter skin problem. The dry winter winters suck up all the moisture from your skin making it dry and dull. Your skin needs a ton of moisturisation to fight this issue. And there is nothing better than honey to do that. Honey is what you can call a humectant. It attracts moisture to the skin and therefore is extremely effective for dry skin. Not only that, but honey has also been proven to improve the appearance of the skin thanks to its healing and anti-inflammatory properties. What you need Raw honey, as needed Method of use Apply the honey on your skin.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later using normal water.

Repeat this remedy every alternate day for best result. Are You Making These Mistakes That Make Your Skin Super Dry In Winters? Patchy Skin During the winters, white patches around the mouth and nose are quite common. It can be distressing to deal with patchy skin. That is where aloe vera comes in. Extreme dryness is the main culprit behind patchy and flaky skin. Aloe vera is a hydrating ingredient that gives your skin a moisture boost. The healing, antiseptic, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of aloe vera ensure that your skin is in optimal health. What you need Aloe vera gel, as needed Method of use Apply the aloe vera gel on the affected areas.

Massage it gently into the skin.

Leave it at that.

If it feels sticky or uncomfortable, you can wash it off after 15-20 minutes.

Repeat this remedy every day for the best result. Chapped Lips The dry weather is not only reflected on your face but your lips as well. In fact, your lips are one of the first places to be affected by the change in weather. Chapped lips are a major winter skincare issue. Luckily, you can bring life back to your lips with just two ingredients. Sugar and honey mixed together make up for a tremendously hydrating scrub for your lips. The coarse texture of sugar provides the exfoliation while honey help to add hydration and heals your lips from within. What you need 2 tsp sugar

1 tsp honey Method of use Combine both the ingredients in a bowl to make a coarse mixture.

Apply the mixture on your lips and gently scrub your lips for 3-5 minutes.

Leave it on for another 10 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly.

Finish it off with your favourite lip balm.

Repeat this remedy 2-3 times a week for the best result. Cracked Heels The dry winter winds and lack of proper care can give you cracked feet easily. Not only cracked feet look bad but sometimes they can also be painful. Luckily, a quick home remedy can save you from this trouble. Banana and honey both are extremely moisturising for the skin. They help to combat the dryness. The enzymes present in banana helps to remove the dead skin cells from your feet making them soft and smooth. Besides, the healing properties of honey helps to restore the health of your feet faster. What you need 1 ripe banana

1 tsp honey Method of use In a bowl, mash the banana into pulp.

Add honey to it and mix well.

Apply this mixture all over your cracked heels.

Leave it on for 20-30 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly using lukewarm water.

Pat your feet dry and apply the moisturiser to your feet.

Repeat this remedy once a week for the best result. How To Use Pumice Stone To Heal Dry And Cracked Feet Redness Of The Skin If you have sensitive skin, winters bring redness of the skin for you. The harsh winter weather becomes too much for your skin. Cucumber with its soothing properties helps to calm your skin and provides instant relief. Besides, cucumber is rich in vitamin C, high-water content and anti-inflammatory properties, all of which are great to heal the skin and leave you with healthy and glowing skin. What you need 1 cucumber Method of use Place the cucumber in the refrigerator for about an hour.

Take out the chilled cucumber and chop it into thin slices.

Put the cold cucumber slices on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Take off the slices and wash your face.

Repeat this remedy every day for the best result.