8 Effective Home Remedies To Soothe Your Skin After Bleaching

Whether it is hiding the peach fuss or adding glow to your face, which has been dulled by overexposure to the sun(hello suntan!), dirt and grime, bleaching the face has become a regular step in the skincare routine of many women. The idea of bleaching the face for instant glow and hiding the imperfections seems amazing but this instant solution does come with certain side effects.

The chemicals that work like a charm to bleach your face and add glow to it can be quite harsh on your skin. That is the reason you might experience itchiness and tingling sensation when you apply bleach. It can lead to redness of the skin, sore and irritated skin or worse- bleach burn. Those with sensitive skin are, therefore, advised against using bleach.

If you have bleached your skin and are experiencing these side effects, the following remedies will provide you with the much-needed relief and help soothe your irritated skin after bleaching.

1. Milk Milk is a great cooling agent for the skin that will provide you with instant relief. The proteins and vitamins present in the milk are great at soothing irritated skin.[1] What you need A bowl of milk

Cotton pads, as needed Method of use Place the bowl of milk in the refrigerator for a couple of hours.

Take it out, dip the cotton balls in the bowl of milk.

Place the soaked cotton balls on your face.

Leave it on your skin until they become warm.

Dip the cotton in the milk again and repeat the process.

Rinse your face with cold water and gently pat it dry. 2. Cold Compress Cold compress done with caution absorbs the heat from the skin and gives immediate relief from the burning sensation after bleaching. What you need 4-5 ice cubes

A soft towel Method of use Wrap the ice cubes in the soft towel.

Place the wrapped towel on your face.

Hold it on at one place for a few seconds before moving to the spot.

Repeat the process until your entire face is covered and you find some relief. 3. Aloe Vera What skin issue can aloe vera not solve! Aloe vera is one of the most powerful natural moisturising and soothing agent and has a cooling effect on the skin. It also has antiseptic properties that help to heal the skin most gently.[2] What you need Aloe vera gel, as needed Method of use Take the aloe vera gel in a bowl.

Place the bowl in the refrigerator for a couple of hours.

Apply the cold aloe vera gel on your face.

Leave it on for 5-10 minutes.

Rinse it off gently later. Facial Bleach: What Is It, What Are Its Benefits, & How Is It Done? 4. Yogurt And Turmeric A gentle exfoliator, yogurt has a soothing and moisturising effect on the skin while turmeric has great anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties that calm the inflammation and heal your skin.[3][4] What you need 1 tbsp yogurt

A pinch of turmeric Method of use In a bowl, take the yogurt.

Add the turmeric to it and mix well to get a smooth paste.

Apply the paste to your face.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later. 5. Sandalwood And Milk Sandalwood has amazing antiseptic, anti-inflammatory and healing properties that soothe and heal the skin to give you relief from the after-effects of bleaching.[5] What you need 1 tbsp sandalwood powder

1 tsp milk Method of use In a bowl, take the sandalwood powder.

Add milk to it and mix well to obtain a smooth paste.

Apply this paste to your face.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly using cold water. 6. Lavender Essential Oil Lavender essential oil is known for its anti-inflammatory and wound-healing properties and thus help to reduce the pain, inflammation and irritation post bleaching.[6] What you need 1 tbsp coconut oil

4-5 drops of lavender essential oil

Cotton pad Method of use In a bowl, dilute the lavender essential oil by mixing it with coconut oil.

Using a cotton pad, apply the oil to your face.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later. 10 Things To Consider Before Bleaching Your Hair 7. Cucumber There is no better ingredient than cucumber to fight skin irritation. With a huge water content, cucumber is proven to be extremely soothing, moisturising and calming for the skin.[7] What you need 1 cucumber Method of use Peel and mash the cucumber in a bowl.

Refrigerate the mashed cucumber for 1-2 hours.

Apply the cold cucumber paste on your skin.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off later. 8. Potato Skin Potato skin is a rich source of vitamins B6 and C that help boost skin regeneration and effectively calm and heal your irritated skin.[8] What you need 1-2 potatoes Method of use Wash and peel the potato.

Place the peeled potato skin on your face with the inner side of the peel placed on your skin.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off later gently.