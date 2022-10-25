Hailey Bieber's Viral Skincare Smoothie: Here's How You Can Make It And Its Benefits For Your Skin Skin Care oi-Amritha K

Hailey Bieber is all about the shimmer these days, from her glazed doughnut nails to her glazed doughnut skin. Miss Bieber regularly shares her skincare routine, recipes, and all the itty-bitty things on her TikTok, and people can't wait to take it all in.

Talking of shimmer, Hailey recently got the TikTok world in a chokehold with her skincare smoothie - yes, skincare and smoothie in a single line.

While the smoothie costs a whopping $17 (₹ 1,407.01), the internet has found a way to bring down the cost so that we all can enjoy it without feeling the weight of the economic crisis or burning a hole in the pocket (sigh).

And here's how you can make Hailey Bieber's skincare smoothie.

Hailey Bieber's Viral Skincare Smoothie

There are a number of heavy-hitting skincare ingredients in Hailey's viral skincare smoothie, including almond milk, strawberries and avocado. In addition, collagen, hyaluronic acid and sea moss gel are included in the formula. The glass is then glazed with coconut cream and strawberry jam.

We have listed out the ingredients in Hailey Bieber's skincare smoothie and their benefits for the skin [1][2][3].

Ingredient 1 Almond milk: In addition to providing a lot of moisture to the skin, it also contains antioxidants that prevent wrinkles and fine lines and protect its cells from free radical damage.

Ingredient 2 Strawberry: Besides being a rich source of antioxidants and flavonoids, berries have high levels of vitamin C. This nutrient plays an essential role in the production of collagen.

Ingredient 3 Avocado: It is known that avocados are high in healthy fats. Healthy fats are beneficial for many functions of the body, including skin health. Healthy fats keep skin flexible and moisturised and will reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

Ingredient 4 Collagen: The intake of low-molecular-weight collagen improves the human skin's hydration, elasticity, and wrinkles.

Ingredient 5 Hyaluronic acid: In addition to helping skin stretch and flex, hyaluronic acid reduces wrinkles and lines on the skin.

Ingredient 6 Sea moss: A high sulphur content of sea moss makes it an effective remedy for acne or oily skin. It is believed to work by balancing the skin microbiome due to its antioxidant and antiviral properties.

Ingredient 7 Dates: Dates contain nutrients that strengthen the subcutaneous tissues, resulting in softer, smoother skin. Antioxidants present in dates prevent free radical damage and delay the appearance of wrinkles.

In most studies, collagen and hyaluronic acid have been shown to have beneficial effects on people over 40 years old. However, to see any effect, you will need around 10 grams of collagen and 100 milligrams of hyaluronic acid per day-so make sure to add enough supplements and don't expect significant changes to your skin if you are relatively young, according to experts [4][5].

So, will the viral smoothie give you skin like Hailey Bieber? No. Overall, it should improve your skin health.

Note: This smoothie is not suitable for vegans or vegetarians since collagen and hyaluronic acid are derived from animal skin and tendons.

Hailey Bieber's Viral Skincare Smoothie: DIY Recipe

1 cup almond milk

1 cup strawberries

1/4 of an avocado

Two pitted dates

One teaspoon of maple syrup

Two scoops of vanilla collagen powder

One tablespoon of hyaluronic acid

Two tablespoons of sea moss gel

All ingredients should be blended well to obtain a creamy and frothy consistency. Then, pour a little strawberry glaze and coconut cream into the glass, add the smoothie, and enjoy!

Let us know if you try Hailey Bieber's Viral Skincare Smoothie!

