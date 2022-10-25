Just In
- 12 min ago Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, and Others Flaunt Ethnic Look At T-Series Diwali Bash
- 1 hr ago Covid-19 Linked To Early Onset Of Periods: What You Need To Know
- 1 hr ago Temples In India: The Significance Behind The Architecture And Methods Of Worship
- 8 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 25 October 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Don't Miss
- Sports Regian Eersel talks transition to Muay Thai, capturing second ONE World Title
- News Surya Grahan: Why Tulsi leaves are put in the food items during the solar eclipse
- Travel Deception Island: Most Popular Tourist Attraction In Antarctica
- Movies House Of The Dragon Season 1 Finale Review: Emma D'Arcy's Moment Of Glory
- Finance This Multibagger Bank Stock Hit Fresh 52-week High, Reported Robust Q2 Growth, Buy For 23% Gains
- Education AISSEE 2023: Registration Started; Know How to Register
- Technology OnePlus 10 Series Gets Jio 5G Support With OxygenOS Update; Will Airtel Follow Suit?
- Automobiles Toyota bZ3 Electric Sedan Revealed With 600km Range
Hailey Bieber's Viral Skincare Smoothie: Here's How You Can Make It And Its Benefits For Your Skin
Hailey Bieber is all about the shimmer these days, from her glazed doughnut nails to her glazed doughnut skin. Miss Bieber regularly shares her skincare routine, recipes, and all the itty-bitty things on her TikTok, and people can't wait to take it all in.
Talking of shimmer, Hailey recently got the TikTok world in a chokehold with her skincare smoothie - yes, skincare and smoothie in a single line.
While the smoothie costs a whopping $17 (₹ 1,407.01), the internet has found a way to bring down the cost so that we all can enjoy it without feeling the weight of the economic crisis or burning a hole in the pocket (sigh).
And here's how you can make Hailey Bieber's skincare smoothie.
Hailey Bieber's Viral Skincare Smoothie
There are a number of heavy-hitting skincare ingredients in Hailey's viral skincare smoothie, including almond milk, strawberries and avocado. In addition, collagen, hyaluronic acid and sea moss gel are included in the formula. The glass is then glazed with coconut cream and strawberry jam.
We have listed out the ingredients in Hailey Bieber's skincare smoothie and their benefits for the skin [1][2][3].
Ingredient 1 Almond milk: In addition to providing a lot of moisture to the skin, it also contains antioxidants that prevent wrinkles and fine lines and protect its cells from free radical damage.
Ingredient 2 Strawberry: Besides being a rich source of antioxidants and flavonoids, berries have high levels of vitamin C. This nutrient plays an essential role in the production of collagen.
Ingredient 3 Avocado: It is known that avocados are high in healthy fats. Healthy fats are beneficial for many functions of the body, including skin health. Healthy fats keep skin flexible and moisturised and will reduce the appearance of wrinkles.
Ingredient 4 Collagen: The intake of low-molecular-weight collagen improves the human skin's hydration, elasticity, and wrinkles.
Ingredient 5 Hyaluronic acid: In addition to helping skin stretch and flex, hyaluronic acid reduces wrinkles and lines on the skin.
Ingredient 6 Sea moss: A high sulphur content of sea moss makes it an effective remedy for acne or oily skin. It is believed to work by balancing the skin microbiome due to its antioxidant and antiviral properties.
Ingredient 7 Dates: Dates contain nutrients that strengthen the subcutaneous tissues, resulting in softer, smoother skin. Antioxidants present in dates prevent free radical damage and delay the appearance of wrinkles.
In most studies, collagen and hyaluronic acid have been shown to have beneficial effects on people over 40 years old. However, to see any effect, you will need around 10 grams of collagen and 100 milligrams of hyaluronic acid per day-so make sure to add enough supplements and don't expect significant changes to your skin if you are relatively young, according to experts [4][5].
So, will the viral smoothie give you skin like Hailey Bieber? No. Overall, it should improve your skin health.
Note: This smoothie is not suitable for vegans or vegetarians since collagen and hyaluronic acid are derived from animal skin and tendons.
Hailey Bieber's Viral Skincare Smoothie: DIY Recipe
- 1 cup almond milk
- 1 cup strawberries
- 1/4 of an avocado
- Two pitted dates
- One teaspoon of maple syrup
- Two scoops of vanilla collagen powder
- One tablespoon of hyaluronic acid
- Two tablespoons of sea moss gel
All ingredients should be blended well to obtain a creamy and frothy consistency. Then, pour a little strawberry glaze and coconut cream into the glass, add the smoothie, and enjoy!
Let us know if you try Hailey Bieber's Viral Skincare Smoothie!
- skin careHailey Bieber's Beauty Routine For Dry, Sensitive Skin
- make up tipsClean Girl Beauty: The Beauty Trend That Hailey Bieber & Gigi Hadid Made Famous
- skin careHailey Bieber's Glazed Donut Skin: Newest Beauty Trend You Should Learn From The Model
- fashion trendsJustin Bieber And Hailey Bieber Twin In White At Super Bowl 2022!
- fashion trendsHailey Bieber Is A Fan Of Truckers, Loves Wearing Baggy Jeans, And Here’s The Latest Stylish Look Of Hers
- fashion trendsStay-At-Home Fashion Diaries: Hailey Bieber’s 3 Simple Looks That Can Give You Insta-Worthy Moments
- fashion trendsHailey Bieber Looks Exactly Like Princess Diana In This Stylish Iconic Photoshoot
- skin carePopped That Pimple? Tips To Take Care Of It And The Surrounding Skin
- skin careHouse Of The Dragon Actress Olivia Cooke's Skincare Routine
- skin careIs Your Skincare Routine Not Working Anymore? Here Are Some Things To Keep An Eye Out For
- skin careAishwarya Rai Bachchan Skincare Routine: How The Former Miss World Takes Care Of Her Skin; 3 DIY Face Packs
- skin careMadhuri Dixit-Nene Skincare Routine: Besan Face Pack For A Quick Refresher; DIY In 5 Steps!