Got A New Tattoo? Small But Important Things You Need To Know
What's next after you've got an awesome new tattoo? Taking good care of it. It might surprise you to learn that aftercare is the most important part of getting a tattoo. So how can you even determine which steps to take? Can you rely on the tattoo artist? Should you consult your dermatologist? Let us give you a quick peek into all of that.
Tips Before Getting A Tattoo
- Be sure to sleep well.
- Avoid drinking or using drugs before or during the tattooing session.
- Eat well.
- Bring snacks if it's going to be a long session.
- Stay hydrated.
Aftercare For Your Tattoo
So, what can you do to ensure that your brand new tattoo stays flawless? Take these steps while your new tattoo is healing.
- Ensure that your artist applies petroleum jelly and a bandage to your new tattoo.
- The bandage should be removed after 24 hours.
- Wash the tattoo gently with antimicrobial soap and water, and pat it dry afterwards.
- Use an antibacterial/Vaseline ointment twice a day, but do not put on another bandage.
- You should gently wash the tattoo area twice a day with soap and water and pat it dry before reapplying the antibacterial/Vaseline ointment.
- You should continue to apply a moisturizer or ointment after you have cleaned it to keep it moist. Repeat this process for two to four weeks.
- Avoid wearing clothing that will stick to your tattoo.
- For about two weeks, refrain from swimming and exposure to the sun.
- Take a cool shower. Splashing hot water can not only damage the ink but also fade it.
- It is recommended that you wear a physical blocking sunscreen that contains at least 7 per cent zinc oxide during daylight hours and/or cover it up with clothing or a bandage.
On A Final Note...
Do not be concerned if your tattoo develops hard layers or scabs - this is normal. However, never pick, scratch, or peel it. You could get an infection or remove the colour. If you are concerned that your tattoo may be infected or is not healing properly, you should consult your physician.
