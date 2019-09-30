What Is Galvanic Facial And What Are Its Benefits? Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

You might have heard about crazy facial techniques popular all around the world, but did you ever think that passing an electric current through your skin would turn out to be a skincare treatment? Yep, you heard it right. And this treatment is called galvanic facial. It is a facial that has grown to be quite popular.

If that piqued your curiosity, reading further would satisfy it. With some research coupled with our knowledge, we bring to you this article that talks about galvanic facial and the benefits that it offers. Take a look.

What Is Galvanic Facial?

Galvanic facial is a way to pamper, nourish and rejuvenate your skin by passing low-level current through your skin. It is a non-surgical method to improve the quality of your skin. The direct and soft current given to your skin is supposed to act as a tonic for your skin and prompt the skin cells to improve the absorption quality of your skin.

Galvanic facial uses charged ions to refresh the skin. These charged particles are passed after applying a positively charged gel to your skin and that helps products to penetrate deep into your skin. This is a hydrating facial that improves blood circulation on the skin to improve skin texture.

And as scary as it sounds, this is quite a painless way to treat your skin.

Types Of Galvanic Facial

There are two types of galvanic facials available. They are as follows:

1. Iontophoresis

This galvanic facial is ideal for all the skin types. Its main aim is to improve skin hydration and improve the tendency of the skin to absorb the products at a faster rate. In this process, a positively charged gel is applied all over your face. Then, a negative electrode is placed near your shoulder and a positive current is passed through your skin. This helps to stimulate your skin cells and improve the penetration efficiency of the skin. This means that products are able to penetrate your skin at a deeper level and quickly.

2. Desincrustation

This galvanic facial is ideal for oily or acne-prone skin. The aim of this facial is to deep cleanse the skin pores and balance the sebum production in the skin. In this process, a chemical reaction is created to emulsify the sebum and debris that clog your skin pores. It then follows a manual extraction to clean out the pores. This facial is a great way to make your skin soft and supple while cleaning it thoroughly. Your skin feels rejuvenated and revitalised after this treatment.

Benefits Of Galvanic Facial

1. Detoxifies the skin

Your face feels refreshed after the facial and you wish it stayed that way. And galvanic facial helps in that by detoxifying the skin. The current passed through the skin during the process revitalises the skin and allows lymph drainage. This means that it helps to flush toxins out of your system and cleanses the skin.

2. Adds glow to your skin

Glowing skin is wanted by all. We go to extreme lengths to get healthy and glowing skin. But, today, with our skin coming in contact with dirt and pollution constantly, it is almost an impossible feat to manage. But not for galvanic facial. Galvanic facial deep cleanses and hydrates your skin to give you soft, healthy and glowing skin.

3. Minimises the signs of skin ageing

Ageing skin is the cause of worry for many. Whether it's your age catching up with your or external and internal factors causing premature signs of skin ageing, no one prefers fine lines and wrinkles. And this is where galvanic facial helps. This treatment rejuvenates and refreshes the skin to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and leave you with youthful skin.

4.Improves the appearance of the skin

Galvanic facial is popularly known as 'non-surgical facelift'. Constant exposure to dirt and pollution and improper skin can lead to many skin issues and sagging skin is one of them. Galvanic facial improves the blood circulation in the skin to thus helps to improve skin elasticity to give you soft, supple and plump skin. The current passed through the skin during the procedure has a major role to play in tightening the skin and improving its appearance.

5. Moisturises your skin well

This is one of the main benefits of galvanic facial. It improves the penetration capacity of the skin and thus enables the moisturisers that we apply to our skin work in a better way. Not only that, but it also helps to improve the moisture retention ability of the skin. It gets rid of the dead skin cells and boosts skin cell regeneration to give you hydrated and nourished skin.

6. Tackles skin issues such as acne[1]

As mentioned above, galvanic facial, especially desincrustation galvanic facial, targets the acne-prone skin by deep cleansing the skin pores. It unclogs the skin pores and balances the oil production in the skin to fight skin issues like acne and the scars caused by acne as well.

7. Allows better product penetration

This might not come as surprise this far into the discussion. Galvanic facial is known and loved to improving the product penetration capacity of your skin. In the process of the facial, a positively charged gel is applied to your skin before passing galvanic current with negative ions through the skin. This helps push the products(present in the gel) deeper into your skin. And the same thing holds true for the products that follow. And that is something that helps your skin immensely.

8. Improves the absorption capacity of the skin

Dead skin cells and clogged pores make it difficult for the skincare products that we put on the skin to be absorbed the way they are meant to and benefit the skin. Galvanic facial removes the dead skin, unclogs skin pores and improves skin cell regeneration to improve the absorption capacity of the skin and thus give you the skin of your dreams.

9. Provides quick results

Unlike other facials, which are recommended to be done multiple times to see their effect, galvanic facial is pretty quick. You would feel a change in your after the first time. It is because the skin starts to absorb the products in a better way and thus their benefits reach us at a faster rate.

10. Suits all skin types

Facials are a rather popular way to pamper the skin. But, many a time, our skin type restricts us from trying our favourite facial. Well, not with galvanic facial. This is a facial meant for every skin type- oily, dry, normal, combination and sensitive.

It is highly moisturising and thus benefits people with dry skin. And for oily skin, it deep cleanses the skin, unclogs skin pores and regulates sebum production and thus prevent acne.

Who Should Not Opt For Galvanic Facial

While this seems to be the facial of our dreams, you shouldn't opt for a galvanic facial if you

are pregnant,

have a pacemaker,

have diabetes,

have a heart condition,

suffer from high blood pressure,

have had chemical peeling done recently,

have spider veins,

are on any skin thinning medication,

have circulatory problems,

have metal implants in your body and

have any cuts or wounds.

That's all folks! That was everything that you needed to know about galvanic facial.

View Article References [1] Galvanic Treatment for Comedones. (1910).The Hospital,49(1271), 284.