Mud Is Good For Your Skin: Four Types Of Mudpacks For Glowing Skin

Natural muds are a source of minerals and enzymes and are found worldwide. Mud has been used as part of beauty rituals by countless ancient cultures and is now popular as a form of therapy at a number of luxurious spas and public thermal baths worldwide. Mud is often described as a 'fango' treatment on spa menus, which is an Italian term for mud.

Mud For Skin Health

1. Dead sea mud

It is a dense, dark mud that only exists on the Dead Sea shorelines in Israel. Both Cleopatra and King Herod revered this mud for its healing properties. The substance is currently being studied for its potential to treat skin conditions, such as psoriasis, and proponents suggest it may also help to clear the complexion. It is rich in salt, sulfur, bitumen (natural tar), silicon compounds, and magnesium.

2. Volcanic mud

Volcanic mud is found wherever there has been an eruption of a volcano. In most cases, volcanic mud is harvested from long-extinct locations, where the mud has now become part of the landscape. Ash is a common ingredient, but the exact composition of each mud will depend on the location of the volcano.

3. Icelandic silica mud

The use of this thick, white mud in treating atopic dermatitis and psoriasis is the subject of ongoing research. In addition to its detoxifying and cleansing properties, this mud has been found to contain bioactive molecules derived from microalgae that appear to be essential components in its healing properties.

4. Moor mud

This type of mud is usually dark in colour and is widely used in Europe. Ancient bogs, lakeshores, and prehistoric ponds are all potential sources of minerals and trace elements that reflect the plant life that once grew at a given location. These muds can be used as full-body masks. After applying the product to your skin, leave it on for about 10 minutes, then rinse thoroughly with warm water.

