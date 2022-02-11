Just In
- 5 min ago Valentine’s Day: Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty And Katrina Kaif In Lovely Sarees You Can Flaunt!
- 54 min ago Madhuri Dixit Looks Fab In Black Dress At Trailer Launch Of The Fame Game!
- 2 hrs ago Most Patients Had Heart Or Kidney Ailments: Report On Covid Deaths In Delhi
- 5 hrs ago Shabari Jayanti 2022: Date, Time, History And Significance
Don't Miss
- Movies Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana And Shafali Verma Get Candid With Danish Sait Ahead Of Clash With NZ
- News Tata Sons board re-appoints N Chandrasekaran’s term as Executive Chairman for another 5 years
- Finance Buy This Maharatna Stock For A Target Price of Rs 130 Says Motilal Oswal
- Technology Realme Pad Mini With Unisoc Chipset Spotted On BIS; India Launch Imminent?
- Sports Oman Quadrangular T20 Series 2022: Teams, Fixtures, Venue, Timings, Where to watch
- Automobiles 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Infotainment Unit Teased: Comes With Bigger Infotainment Unit & Many More
- Education BPSC Judicial Services Main Result 2022 Released, Download Bihar Judicial Service Result At bpsc.bih.nic.in
- Travel Where To Go In February: Top Destinations In Goa
Mud Is Good For Your Skin: Four Types Of Mudpacks For Glowing Skin
Natural muds are a source of minerals and enzymes and are found worldwide. Mud has been used as part of beauty rituals by countless ancient cultures and is now popular as a form of therapy at a number of luxurious spas and public thermal baths worldwide. Mud is often described as a 'fango' treatment on spa menus, which is an Italian term for mud.
Mud For Skin Health
1. Dead sea mud
It is a dense, dark mud that only exists on the Dead Sea shorelines in Israel. Both Cleopatra and King Herod revered this mud for its healing properties. The substance is currently being studied for its potential to treat skin conditions, such as psoriasis, and proponents suggest it may also help to clear the complexion. It is rich in salt, sulfur, bitumen (natural tar), silicon compounds, and magnesium.
2. Volcanic mud
Volcanic mud is found wherever there has been an eruption of a volcano. In most cases, volcanic mud is harvested from long-extinct locations, where the mud has now become part of the landscape. Ash is a common ingredient, but the exact composition of each mud will depend on the location of the volcano.
3. Icelandic silica mud
The use of this thick, white mud in treating atopic dermatitis and psoriasis is the subject of ongoing research. In addition to its detoxifying and cleansing properties, this mud has been found to contain bioactive molecules derived from microalgae that appear to be essential components in its healing properties.
4. Moor mud
This type of mud is usually dark in colour and is widely used in Europe. Ancient bogs, lakeshores, and prehistoric ponds are all potential sources of minerals and trace elements that reflect the plant life that once grew at a given location. These muds can be used as full-body masks. After applying the product to your skin, leave it on for about 10 minutes, then rinse thoroughly with warm water.
- skin care26 Skin Care Mistakes That You Should Stop Right Now!
- skin careShubhangi Atre, Ishita Ganguly - TV Actresses Share Their Winter Skincare Secrets
- hair care7 Skincare Tips For Men: From Washing Your Face To Shaving It The Right Way
- skin careNatural Homemade Astringents: For All Skin Types
- skin careBusy Schedule? Here's A Quick 5-Minute Facial To Get Glowing Skin
- skin care5 Vitamins That Can Help Improve Your Beauty
- offer of the dayBio-Oil, Plum, Minimalist And More On Sale: Grab Your Favourite Skin Care Item Today!
- skin care9 Face Oils To Fight Off Winter Dry Skin
- skin carePulp It, Then Apply It: 5 Fruits You Should Apply On Your Face
- skin careSay Goodbye To Dry Skin This Winter Season: 11 Tips And Tricks
- disorders cureNY Man Treated For Rhinophyma Or Bulbous Nose: Causes, Symptoms And Treatment Of The Condition
- make up tipsDon’t Blend, Try Some Contrast! Let Janhvi Kapoor And Aditi Rao Hydari Show You How