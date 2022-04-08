The Fantastic Five Of Summer: 5 Summer Skincare Essentials Everyone Should Have! Skin Care oi-Amritha K

With the weather changing faster than the weekend ending, your skincare routine may have been struggling. Although the summer evenings may turn into an almost monsoon evening, you shouldn't be confused about which skin care product to use and what not to use.

Skincare experts have pointed out that while the weather may do a 360, your skincare routine doesn't have to. You can and should continue using your weather-specific routine if you have any, that is, summer care for summer and winter care for winter.

So, what really should be there in your summer skincare kit? Let's take a look. These 5 summer skincare essentials are a must!

5 Summer Skincare Essentials

1. SPF

It goes without saying that sunscreen is the most important in your skincare essentials for summer. Exposure to sunlight and UV light causes fine lines, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation on the skin. The best way to protect your skin is to wear sunscreen. In addition, UV light exposure does cause collagen production to decrease, so wearing sunscreen daily is imperative to keep the skin firm and taut.

Apply sunscreen every morning (before leaving the house), re-apply whenever necessary and wash it off at night. Select something with good UVA/UVB coverage and aim for SPF 20+.

2. Light Moisturisers

Choose a formula that includes glycerine and hyaluronic acid to hydrate the skin and niacinamide to help even out the skin tone. In addition, experts recommend using a formula free of oils and silicones to prevent pore-clogging and feel light on the skin in the harsh heat. Even during the summer, it's important to moisturise, but opting for a lighter texture might keep our complexions happier.

3. Cleanser

As the summer months approach, it becomes even more important to thoroughly remove all of that extra SPF with a cleanser.

In the summer, it is even more important to properly cleanse your skin before bed, as a build-up of makeup, sunscreen, and daily grime can clog your pores overnight. Opt for a cream or balm formulation and remove it with a dampened muslin cloth to gently remove dead skin cells as you cleanse.

4. Antioxidants

For summer, it's smart to include an antioxidant in your routine. The antioxidants reduce the oxidative stress caused by UV damage, and they work in conjunction with your SPF to provide comprehensive protection.

In a nutshell, antioxidants protect the skin from free radicals, often caused by UV exposure, pollution, or other external aggressors. Vitamin C is one of the most popular antioxidants, followed by niacinamide (also known as vitamin B3), vitamin A (or retinol), and vitamin E.

5. Exfoliation

Summer skincare routines should still include exfoliation, say, skincare experts. If you want to look your best, exfoliate during the summer. The removal of dirt, debris, and environmental pollutants from being outdoors can help prevent breakouts by replacing dead cells with young ones.

While summer is a great time to use both strong antioxidants like retinol and acid exfoliators, some extra care must be taken.

Note: The only thing you need to remember is to apply sunscreen properly, as you are essentially thinning out your skin's epidermis.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, April 8, 2022, 16:42 [IST]