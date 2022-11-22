Dry, Ashy Elbows: Five Ingredients To Look For When Buying The Right Moisturiser Skin Care oi-Amritha K

Have you noticed your elbows getting dry and looking ashy? There are several possible explanations if your elbows do not feel as smooth as they once did.

Cool, dry weather can make your skin dry as it pulls the moisture out of the air and your skin. It's also possible to get dry elbows from soaps, perfumes, lotions, hot baths and showers.

No matter the cause, moisturising your elbows is the most effective solution to this problem (if you have any underlying health conditions, please consult a doctor. If the dryness is causing your skin to break, please go to a dermatologist) [1].

At the same time, you must look for specific ingredients that can easily get rid of dry, ashy elbows. And, to make it easier for you guys, we have listed the five ingredients to look for when buying the right moisturiser for dry skin.

It is important to moisturise your skin after every shower or bath. You should also apply lotion to your elbows when exposed to water or when the temperature changes dramatically.

Typically, the skin on your knees and elbows is thicker and does not produce as much oil as the rest of your skin, resulting in dryness. You can soften your skin by using a body scrub to remove dead skin cells, followed by a moisturiser that provides deep moisture [2].

Let's move on to the ingredients. If you suffer from dry and ashy elbows, ensure that your moisturiser or lotion contains the following ingredients:

Ingredient 1: Olive oil

Ingredient 2: Coconut oil

Ingredient 3: Cocoa butter

Ingredient 4: Shea butter

Ingredient 5: Petroleum jelly

Let's check out why these five ingredients are important in treating dry elbows.

1. Olive oil

The use of olive oil as a skin moisturiser is particularly beneficial when applied to wet skin when the pores are open, and it can act as a second skin barrier to prevent dry, cracked skin in the winter. You can use olive oil directly, but that may lead to stickiness from the oil. Hence, a moisturiser containing olive oil is the next best option for dealing with dry, ashy elbows [3].

2. Coconut oil

In addition to soothing the skin, coconut oil reduces symptoms of dryness and itching associated with eczema. Look for moisturisers that have coconut oil content [4].

3. Cocoa butter

The main components of cocoa butter, like coconut oil, are fatty acids, which may help form a protective layer on the skin, preventing moisture from escaping and thereby preventing drying [5].

4. Shea butter

In addition to being an emollient, shea butter contains substances that can also reduce skin swelling. This is useful for treating conditions associated with skin swelling, such as eczema [6].

5. Petroleum jelly

Besides soothing irritation, petroleum jelly can aid in the healing of the skin and assist in retaining moisture in the skin. Petroleum jelly is an effective moisturiser for dry skin on the body while remaining cost-effective [6].

In addition to moisturising, weekly exfoliation can prevent elbows from appearing ashy by removing dry skin.

To make your exfoliating moisturiser at home instead of purchasing lotions or creams, follow these steps:

Add 1/3 cup of olive oil to 1/2 cup of granulated sugar.

Mix the ingredients well.

Rub the mixture on the affected elbow or elbows to remove dead skin and hydrate the area.

After scrubbing, rinse the area thoroughly with lukewarm water.

Apply a moisturiser like petroleum jelly to lock in the moisturiser.