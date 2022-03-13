Control Oily Skin With These 7 DIY Masks Skin Care oi-Amritha K

Oily skin is a common skin concern among people all over the world. It results from overactive sebaceous glands that lead to excess production of sebum. As a result, this skin type is susceptible to various distressing conditions like frequent acne breakouts and blemishes.

Oily skin can be attributed to a wide range of factors like genetics, lifestyle habits, environmental factors, etc. Besides these, multiple factors can trigger excessive sebum production in your skin and make it look shiny and greasy.

Dealing with oily skin can be challenging. Oily skin needs extensive care, and with the change in seasons, the demand for our skin changes constantly. But one need that remains constant is hydration.

There are many all-natural skin savers that control oil and get rid of summer greasiness forever. Better yet? You can make oil-fighting masks at home by mixing these ingredients.

DIY Masks To Manage Your Oily T-Zone

What you need: Aloe Vera, Cucumber, Yoghurt, Honey, Egg White, Lemon Juice, Mint, Apple, Oatmeal, Baking Soda, Coffee, Banana and of course Water.

If you have at least 2 of the ingredients mentioned above, you can easily make DIY masks to manage your oily t-zone.

DIY Mask 1: Apple and Honey

How to make it:

Take half a clean, medium-sized apple and purée it. Make sure all seeds are removed.

Add one tablespoon of raw honey and stir well.

Using an even stroke, apply to the face, and allow to sit until the mixture has completely dried - between 10 and 15 minutes.

Rinse off with warm water and pat dry.

Once a week is a good start, and you can make it three times a week if your skin allows it.

DIY Mask 2: Oatmeal and Warm Water

Acne can be treated with oatmeal, an ingredient that absorbs excess oil. Additionally, it contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that help remove dead skin cells. As a result, it leaves your skin looking bright and smooth.

How to make it:

To make a paste, mix half a cup of oatmeal with warm water.

Once the paste is prepared, stir in one tablespoon of honey.

Then, massage the mixture into your face for about three minutes, then wash it off with warm water.

If your skin is prone to breakouts, start by every other day and gradually add this to your skincare regimen.

DIY Mask 3: Aloe Vera, Cucumber, Yoghurt, and Honey

How to make it:

Take the gel from an aloe leaf, and you can also use store-bought gel.

Blend with cucumber slices.

Add honey and yoghurt, about a tablespoon each.

Use on a clean, pre-washed face.

Relax for 15 minutes, then rinse thoroughly.

You can apply this on your face every other night. If your skin is extra oily, try a version that only contains honey and aloe. Leave the paste on your skin for 15 minutes, then wash it off.

DIY Mask 4: Baking Soda and Water

How to make it:

Mix one tablespoon baking soda with two or three tablespoons of water to form a fine paste.

After it has dried, apply this paste to your face and wash it off after a few minutes.

If baking soda irritates your skin and dries it out, start slow and build up if necessary. Do this up to three times a week, with a day off between each session.

DIY Mask 5: Cucumber, Egg White, Lemon Juice and Mint

How to make it:

Puree half a cucumber, one egg white, a teaspoon of lemon juice, and freshly chopped mint.

Apply the mixture to your face and relax for up to 20 minutes.

Rinse with warm water, then rinse with cold water.

Start with once per week and increase to three times per week based on your skin's tolerance. Refrigerate the pureed mixture for 10 to 15 minutes before application for a seriously cooling and relaxing experience.

DIY Mask 6: Honey and Coffee

How to make it:

You can make a scrub by mixing coffee and honey in a bowl, about a tablespoon of each.

Apply this scrub all over your face and gently massage it for 2-3 minutes in circular motions.

After it dries, rinse it off with warm water.

It is gentle enough to use every day.

DIY Mask 7: Banana and Honey

How to make it:

Make a paste from one ripe banana and two teaspoons of honey in a bowl.

Apply to your skin and leave for 10-15 minutes before washing off.

Apply two or three times a week, depending on how oily your skin is.

To manage oily skin, you can also apply lemon juice and honey separately (apply a thin layer on your face and let it sit for 10-15 minutes, then rinse with warm water).

