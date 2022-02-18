Just In
Simple DIY Charcoal Face Mask For Oily, Dry And Acne-Prone Skin
Charcoal masks are one of the most effective ways to improve the appearance of skin. When properly applied, charcoal masks can be an excellent remedy for unclogging pores, removing whiteheads, and absorbing oil that exacerbates existing blemishes. Better yet, you can create a DIY charcoal mask that is just as effective as the commercially available products.
In terms of DIY masks, activated charcoal is a cost-effective and scientifically backed form of treatment. When applied topically to the skin, Charcoal works by pulling all surface bacteria, toxins, chemicals, dirt, oils, and other micro-particles from the pores to the surface, preventing them from entering the bloodstream.
DIY Charcoal Face Mask For Oily, Dry, And Acne-Prone Skin
Things You Will Need
- One tablespoon of Aztec bentonite clay powder
- One teaspoon organic activated charcoal
- Add two teaspoons of water (you can add more to achieve the desired consistency)
- Cleansing tool for removing masks
- Add-ins based on skin type
Mix equal parts dry clay and activated charcoal powder to create a base formula. Always combine the dry ingredients first, then gently fold in the wet ones.
Note: It is sufficient to use two drops of each essential oil in the following DIY charcoal mask recipe.
- Add-on for acne-prone skin: The best DIY additives for acne-prone skin include a tablespoon of probiotic Greek yoghurt or two drops of tea tree oil.
- Add-on for oily skin: Add a few drops of alcohol-free witch hazel to the formula to balance oily skin. Add two drops of lavender or rose essential oil to the bath for a calming effect.
- Add-In for dry skin: Add a nickel-sized amount of Vaseline or a few drops of grapeseed oil to dry skin.
The DIY charcoal masks are best applied as a single application, so mix and use immediately for best results. Leave on for five to twenty minutes. Clay masks do not need to dry on the skin before they effectively draw toxins from the body. If you mist your face with water while applying the clay mask, the minerals will remain active for the best results.
On A Final Note...
Charcoal is a highly absorbent material. It acts like a micro sponge, absorbing all pollutants and toxins. When using charcoal on your face, these substances are removed from your skin when you rinse.
