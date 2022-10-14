Just In
- 1 hr ago Sara Ali Khan's Fusion Dresses That Are Perfect Festive Wear! Top 5 Picks
- 2 hrs ago Amazon Great Indian Festival: Upto 50% Off On Water Heaters
- 2 hrs ago Amazon Great Indian Festival: Upto 60% Off On Best Brands Of Men's Shoes
- 3 hrs ago Diwali 2022: Can Lakshmi Puja Be Performed On Deepavali During Solar Eclipse?
Don't Miss
- Finance Stocks To Buy: JM Financial Names 4 Stocks For Return Up To 55%
- Technology iQOO Neo 7 New Teaser Reveals Its Front Look, Gets Very Slim Bezels
- News Army pays rich tribute to martyred assault dog 'Zoom'
- Travel What Is Full Moon Tourism and Which State in India to Launch It First, Know Complete Details
- Movies Nargis Fakhri Recalls Being Called ‘Immature'; Talks About Her Depression Journey
- Automobiles Top 5 Best Selling Mid Size SUVs In September 2022 - Scorpio N, XUV700, Harrier, Alcazar, & Hector
- Education KEAM 2022 Round 3 Provisional List Released; Get Direct Link Here
- Sports New Zealand vs Pakistan, Tri-Series Final: Nawaz, Haider lead Pakistan to title win
Deepika Padukone Beauty Tips: 4 Quick Lessons You Can Learn From The Elegant Beauty
There is no denying that Deepika Padukone is a fan of minimalism, as her luminous beauty look shows. The actor is your go-to star if you want to learn how to look perfectly put together all the time - Deepika is a symbol of stylish fashion on screen and on the red carpet and one of the most beautiful actresses you could ever imagine!
Find out what Deepika Padukone swears by when it comes to skincare!
Deepika Padukone Beauty Tips
1. First rule - makeup off before bed
"I am most particular about removing all my makeup and keeping my skin clean before I go to bed. No matter how tired I am or how hectic my day has been, I always make it a point to take it off," Deepika told Vogue.
Overnight, makeup can clog pores and stop the skin from repairing itself, leading to breakouts, fine lines, and wrinkles [1].
2. Exfoliate, cleanse and hydrate
As for her skincare routine, Padukone uses exfoliating, cleansing, and replenishing products. She uses sunscreen and night cream to hydrate her skin. She likes clay masks to detox. "It works wonders and leaves my skin feeling fresh, healthy and hydrated in just 10 minutes," she shared on her Instagram.
3. Fitness formula = just keep going
"I make it a point to work out as often as possible despite my schedules. Having practical and realistic exercise goals is necessary to maintain long-term objectives," Deepika said to Allure.
"A speedy workout followed by a quick spa session, or sometimes just quick steam and sauna, will instantly make you feel good about yourself. The exercise followed by a spa treatment makes me feel great," she said to Vogue in an interview.
The increased blood flow that occurs when you work out can give your skin a little glow and make it look a little healthier. During workouts, you might get chafing and rashes and clog your pores if you wear makeup or don't shower afterwards [2].
4. Coconut oil for lips and hair
Deepika uses coconut oil for almost everything, from her hair to her lips. She uses it as a hair mask for dry hair, a lip balm for dull and dry skin, and even as a makeup remover.
- bollywood wardrobeDeepika Padukone To Vidya Balan, Bollywood Stars Arrive In Style For Chhello Show Screening
- bollywood wardrobeDeepika Padukone To Vidya Balan, Their Modern Saree Looks You Must Bookmark
- make up tipsDeepika Padukone To Alia Bhatt, Easy Festive Makeup Guide From Bollywood Babes
- bollywood wardrobeEid 2022: Deepika Padukone To Sara Ali Khan, Your Ethnic Outfit Guide From B-Town Beauties
- bollywood wardrobeParis Fashion Week 2022: Deepika Padukone's Nomad-Inspired Louis Vuitton Look
- bollywood wardrobeBoF 500 Gala Paris: Deepika Padukone, Kylie Jenner, Jared Leto, And Others Dazzle At Fashion Event
- hair careDeepika Padukone Haircare Tips: Simple Coconut Oil Massage Is THE Solution For Dry, Weak Hair
- bollywood wardrobeNavratri 2022 Day 9: Deepika Padukone To Sara Ali Khan, Pink Navratri Outfit Ideas From Bollywood Divas
- make up tipsDeepika Padukone To Sonam Kapoor, Office Makeup Looks To Learn From Bollywood Beauties
- bollywood wardrobeNavratri 2022 Day 4: Deepika Padukone To Alia Bhatt, Yellow Navratri Outfit Inspirations From Bollywood Divas
- make up tipsDeepika Padukone's Lipstick Looks That Are Chic And Stylish
- hair careDeepika Padukone To Priyanka Chopra: The Short Hairstyles Guide From B-Town Divas