Deepika Padukone Beauty Tips: 4 Quick Lessons You Can Learn From The Elegant Beauty

There is no denying that Deepika Padukone is a fan of minimalism, as her luminous beauty look shows. The actor is your go-to star if you want to learn how to look perfectly put together all the time - Deepika is a symbol of stylish fashion on screen and on the red carpet and one of the most beautiful actresses you could ever imagine!

Find out what Deepika Padukone swears by when it comes to skincare!

Deepika Padukone Beauty Tips

1. First rule - makeup off before bed

"I am most particular about removing all my makeup and keeping my skin clean before I go to bed. No matter how tired I am or how hectic my day has been, I always make it a point to take it off," Deepika told Vogue.

Overnight, makeup can clog pores and stop the skin from repairing itself, leading to breakouts, fine lines, and wrinkles [1].

2. Exfoliate, cleanse and hydrate

As for her skincare routine, Padukone uses exfoliating, cleansing, and replenishing products. She uses sunscreen and night cream to hydrate her skin. She likes clay masks to detox. "It works wonders and leaves my skin feeling fresh, healthy and hydrated in just 10 minutes," she shared on her Instagram.

3. Fitness formula = just keep going

"I make it a point to work out as often as possible despite my schedules. Having practical and realistic exercise goals is necessary to maintain long-term objectives," Deepika said to Allure.

"A speedy workout followed by a quick spa session, or sometimes just quick steam and sauna, will instantly make you feel good about yourself. The exercise followed by a spa treatment makes me feel great," she said to Vogue in an interview.

The increased blood flow that occurs when you work out can give your skin a little glow and make it look a little healthier. During workouts, you might get chafing and rashes and clog your pores if you wear makeup or don't shower afterwards [2].

4. Coconut oil for lips and hair

Deepika uses coconut oil for almost everything, from her hair to her lips. She uses it as a hair mask for dry hair, a lip balm for dull and dry skin, and even as a makeup remover.