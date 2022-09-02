Cate Blanchett Skincare And Beauty Routine Skin Care oi-Amritha K

The Australian darling Cate Blanchett isn't just a great talent; she's also a great beauty and style musing. She seems to be ageing in reverse, too. Let's get to know Cate Blanchett's beauty secrets; how she maintains her skin and beauty.

"I don't think about ageing at all until someone brings it up. I'm looking into the spirit of the woman, and that's what I love. You know, it can be sensual, but it can also be full of power, it can be fragile, but it can be wicked. It's a whole lot of dualities," said Cate in an interview with Vogue regarding ageing.

Cate Blanchett Skincare And Beauty Routine

1. Products with a natural base

Cate only uses products that have a natural base, be it a night cream or moisturiser. "I always use good quality products and products that have a natural base [to them]."

2. Weather-based skincare

When it comes to taking care of her skin, Cate Blanchett pays attention to the weather too. In an interview with Vogue, the two-time Academy Award-winning actress said she switches up her skincare routine to align with the weather.

With every season change, the temperature and humidity levels can change, which affects your skin. Experts say not updating your routine will result in skin problems. Skin can start showing problems like acne breakouts and oiliness when we switch from one weather to another, especially during summers since it's been dry, coarse, and dehydrated for a while [1].

3. Moisturiser and recovery oil for daily use

"I use a cream moisturiser and a recovery oil every day to give my skin an extra barrier from the weather," said Cate. Both extremes of dryness and oiliness can cause skin conditions like acne. Moisturising every day helps prevent these [2]. In addition, you can use recovery oils to moisturise and tone your skin to reduce stretch marks, scars, blemishes, and uneven skin tone [3].

4. SPF, SPF, SPF

"But even on days like this [winter weather], I put on something with an SPF, too. I think it's just a process I've inherited from growing up."

Like Cate, you, too, should make sunscreen a daily part of your skincare routine. Although most brands can leave behind a white cast, sunscreens are specifically formulated for Indian skin, which won't leave you looking ashy.

5. Daily exfoliation

"I've recently realised the power of exfoliation, so I use an exfoliant every day," said the actress. It's recommended that you exfoliate two to three times a week as long as your skin can handle it. Chemical exfoliants tend to be fine to use more regularly. On the other hand, physical methods may be too abrasive [4].

6. Face packs and oxygen facials

"If I'm not going to go out, I might put on a face mask. I occasionally have an oxygen facial - they're great. Being on stage, you're constantly taking makeup on and off; it does take its toll on my skin."

To minimise the toll the lights and constant makeup take on her face, Cate regularly uses face packs and oxygen facials [5].

7. Morning routine > night routine

"In a way, the most steadfast routine that I don't ever give up on is the morning routine. It just becomes second nature to me, like brushing my teeth - which I also do. Very important."

While most of us swear by our nightly skincare routine, Cate swears by her morning skincare routine. She also added that she regularly takes vitamins for her skin's health.

