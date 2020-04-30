ENGLISH

    Blackhead Remover Do's And Don'ts: How To Tackle The Issue Without Damaging Your Skin

    By

    The nasty little black spots on the T-zone of your face are enough to give you nightmares. Not only are these dots annoying but also an invitation to many other skin woes especially acne.

    Caused due to the clogged hair follicles, blackheads one of the most common of your everyday skin troubles. The natural oil produced by your skin, the dead skin cells and the impurities your skin comes in contact with regularly are the major reasons for blocked hair follicles. If not taken care of, blackheads turn to little bumps that are more difficult to deal with and might end up irritating your skin.

    Blackhead remover tool is what we use to remove blackheads and clear our skin. However, you need to be careful while using this tool. Using it the wrong way not only will cause you discomfort but is most likely to leave some scars on your face. Keeping that in mind, today we are sharing with you the do's and don'ts of using the blackhead remover tool.

    How To Use Blackhead Remover Tool- The Do's

    Also known as blackhead extractor, a blackhead remover is a tool that is designed to pull out the grime trapped in your hair follicles thereby unclogging them and removing the blackheads. With a looped structure at both ends, it is a sturdy tool that is mostly made of steel and is easily available. Here is how to use this tool to remove your blackheads.

    • Cleanse your face with warm water. Warm water helps to open the skin pores and thus it will help in easing the blackhead extraction.
    • Next, take the tool and place it over the blackhead in such a way that you are almost trapping the blackhead between the loop at the ends of the tool.
    • Put gentle pressure on the side and move the tool across the blackhead and you will see the blackhead coming out.
    • Use a tissue to wipe the grime.
    • Continue using the tool in the same manner until you have dealt with all of your blackheads.
    • Once done, cleanse your face so as to prevent your pores from becoming infected.
    • Lastly, use soap and warm water to clean the blackhead remover tool.

    The Dont's Of Using The Blackhead Remover Tool

    Now that you know how to use the blackhead extractor, let us take a look at the things to be careful about while using this tool.

    Do not assume you have blackheads

    Before you use the tool to extract blackheads, make sure it is blackheads that you are dealing with. Sometimes it can be sebaceous filaments that you are dealing with. Sebum filaments are particles that form on your skin when you have excess sebum production. These are lighter in colour as compared to blackheads, often yellow or light grey. Messing with these are not good for your skin.

    Do not use the tool without exfoliating your face

    Before using the blackhead extractor it is important to thoroughly cleanse and exfoliate your face. Exfoliation opens up your skin pores and removes the surface dirt on your skin to make the extraction process easy and simpler.

    Recommended Read: Skincare Routine Step 2: Exfoliation - What Is It And How To Do It The Right Way

    Do not overlook the importance of a good steam

    Here is a skincare step we do not pay much attention to. Giving some steam to your face opens up the skin pores and makes it easy to unclog them. You will find the best results with the blackhead remover tool after you had good steam.

    Do not push the tool hard

    Using a blackhead extractor should be a fairly easy feat. After you have prepared your skin with exfoliation and probable steam, it does not need much pressure for the blackheads to come out. All you need is a gentle push. If you are finishing it difficult to extract the blackheads, leave them alone and try some other time. Pushing hard is most going to leave some nasty scars on your face.

    Do not use a dirty blackhead extractor

    It is important that you use a clean tool always to extract your blackheads. A dirty blackhead remover tool has a high chance of infecting your skin pores and inviting many skin issues. So, after and before each use, make sure that you cleanse your blackhead extractor with warm water and soap, and store it in a clean place.

    Read more about: blackhead tips dos donts
    Story first published: Thursday, April 30, 2020, 17:20 [IST]
