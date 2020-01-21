Benefits Of Curd For Skin And How To Use It To Tackle Different Skin Woes

1. Curd and cucumber to combat dullness With age and skin's exposure to pollution, chemical products and the UV rays, dull skin has become a common issue. Curd contains lactic acid that exfoliates the skin and removes dead skin cells and impurities to remove the dullness [2]. The soothing cucumber has a high water content that helps to hydrate the skin and soothe any harshness that exfoliating might cause [3]. How to use Mix 1 teaspoon each of curd and cucumber paste in a bowl. Apply the paste on your face and leave it to dry on your skin for about 15 minutes. Once the time is done, rinse your face using lukewarm water and pat dry your skin. How often to use Apply this pack on your face twice a week.

2. Curd and honey for dry skin Dry skin can be difficult to manage, especially during the cold winter season. Curd and honey paste will moisturise and cleanse your skin in the best way possible. Curd unclogs your skin pores without leaving your skin dry while the emollient properties of honey lock the moisture in your skin [4]. How to use Mix 2 tablespoon of curd with a table of honey to make a smooth paste. Apply the mixture on your face and neck. Wait for about 20 minutes before rinsing it off using cold water. Pat your skin dry afterwards. How often to use Apply this hydrating paste on your face 2-3 times in a week.

3. Curd and rice flour for acne Rice flour is the answer to your acne issue. A rich source of vitamin B, rice flour helps to clear the skin and boost skin cell regeneration [5]. How to use Mix a teaspoon of curd with 1/2 teaspoon of rice flour to get a smooth paste. Smear the mixture on the affected area and leave it on your skin for 15-20 minutes. Wash it off later using lukewarm water and pat dry. How often to use Regular application of this paste 1-2 times a week will help reduce the acne.

4. Curd and gram flour for blemishes Vitamin D and calcium present in curd improves skin texture and complexion. Used to brighten the skin since centuries, gram flour deep cleanses the skin to reduce the blemishes. How to use Make a smooth paste using 1 teaspoon curd and 1/2 teaspoon gram flour. Apply the paste to your face. Wait for 10-15 minutes before wiping it off gently using a wet cloth. How often to use To get a blemish-free skin, apply this paste on your face once a week.

5. Curd and lemon for oil-free skin The lactic acid present in curd helps remove the dead skin cells and balance the oil production in the skin. The acidic nature of lemon along with its antibacterial properties make it a wonderful remedy to treat oily skin [6]. How to use Mix a teaspoon of curd with a teaspoon of lemon juice. Apply the obtained paste on your face and leave it on to dry for about 10 minutes. Wash it off thoroughly afterwards using lukewarm water and pat dry your skin. How often to use Beat the oily skin by using this pack once a week.

6. Curd and turmeric for dark spots Curcumin present in turmeric reduces hyperpigmentation and thus lightens the dark spots [7]while curd adds a natural glow to the skin. How to use Add a pinch of turmeric to 1 teaspoon curd and mix well to get a smooth paste. Apply the paste evenly on your face. Wait for 15 minutes for it to dry. Rinse it off thoroughly later. How often to use Weekly application of this paste can do wonders for your skin.

7. Curd and aloe vera for flaky skin Flaky skin is often a result of extremely dry skin. Apart from skin-enriching vitamins and minerals, aloe vera has emollient and anti-inflammatory properties to treat flaky skin [8]. How to use Mix one teaspoon of curd with 2 teaspoons of aloe vera gel to get a smooth paste. Apply this paste on your face. Leave it on for 10 minutes before rinsing it off with lukewarm water. How often to use Use this remedy to 3-4 times in a week.

8. Curd and egg white for wrinkles Curd gets rid of the dead skin to rejuvenate the skin and diminish the wrinkles. Egg white contains collagen that holds the skin structure to get rid of signs of skin ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles. The protein present in the egg white improves skin elasticity and your youthful skin [9]. How to use Separate an egg white in a bowl. Add a tablespoon to curd to it and mix well. Slather the mixture on your face and leave it on for about 15 minutes. After the time is over, wash it off using lukewarm water. How often to use For the best result, apply this paste once a week.

9. Curd and flax seeds for pigmentation Flax seeds contain omega-3 fatty acids that add moisture to the skin and also helps inhibit pigmentation. How to use Soak a handful of flax seeds in water for about 7 hours. Later, grind the seeds in a blender to get a smooth, lump-free paste. Add 2 teaspoon of curd to this and mix well. Apply the mixture to your skin and let it dry for 10-15 minutes. Rinse it off thoroughly later using lukewarm water and pat dry. How often to use Apply this mixture to your face for the best result.

10. Curd and coconut milk for sagging skin Coconut milk is rich in vitamin C that has antioxidant and anti-ageing properties and thus improves skin elasticity to prevent sagging skin [10]. How to use Mix one teaspoon each of coconut milk and yogurt in a bowl to get a smooth paste. Apply the paste on your face and neck. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing it off using lukewarm water. How often to use Apply the mixture every alternate day to prevent sagging skin.