Skincare Guide For Beginners Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

So you have decided to finally delve into the realm of skincare. Taking care of your skin is very important and, for many of us, as we grow older and see the minute changes in our skin we realise it is about time to do something for the skin. Although being a beginner in skincare is confusing. You go through the aisles of skincare products displayed on the shelves marvelling at the various products from moisturisers to serums and feel unclear and overwhelmed about where to start.

With so many options, your confusion is understandable. So, in this article, we have curated a beginner's guide to skincare for all of you who are new to this. But before that, here are few things you should know as a skincare beginner.

What You Should Know As A Skincare Beginner

1. Know your skin type

Prior to figuring out a skincare routine, you need to know your skin type. This will not only help with the dos and don'ts of the skincare but also narrow down the products that you can use.

If you tend to get shiny, you have oily skin. Patchy, flaky and itchy skin indicates to dry skin. If your gets shiny at some areas and patchy at others, you have combination skin. Skin that is prone to redness, itchiness, irritation and allergies is sensitive skin. And if you don't face such issues and your skin is quite balanced, then you have won the lottery and have normal skin.

Figure out your skin type before moving on to your skincare routine.

2. There is an order of skincare product application

Okay, now we move to another important thing. You can not just randomly put products on your skin. There is a proper order for applying skincare products. You start at the cleanser and end at the sunscreen. There are various steps in between. The basic rule we follow is applying the products from thinnest to the thickest. This is known as layering on of the products.

3. Start with a simple routine

This is important for all the skincare beginners. Do not start with all the skincare products all at once. Start with a basic skincare routine. Give your skin the time to adjust. A basic skincare routine will also help you get used to having a skincare routine. If you start with a heavy and complicated skincare routine, chances are you won't follow through it for very long.

4. Explore as you become confident

Now that you have given your skin enough time to get used to the basic skincare routine, widen your horizons and explore various products and skincare routines available out there. Add steps to your skincare routine. And while you do it, give the product time to perform and check if that product really works for you.

The Best Skincare Routine For Beginners

As we discussed, the best skincare routine for a beginner is the basic one. With that in mind, here is a 4-step skincare routine for you to jump-start your skincare journey. Take a look.

1. Cleansing

Cleansing is the first step to any skincare routine and that is what your basic skincare routine will start with. It removes the dirt, debris and impurities from your skin and gets your skin ready for the following skincare products[1] . Cleanser gets into your skin and pulls out all the unwanted stuff from it. It helps to maintain skin hygiene and keeps it healthy.

Skincare Routine Step 1: Cleansing - How Facial Cleanser Works & How To Choose One For Your Skin

So, start with a cleanser. Take some cleanser on your palms and thoroughly wash your face with it. There are various kinds of cleansers out there. Choose the one that is ideal for your skin type.

2. Exfoliation

Exfoliation removes the dead skin cells, impurities and any leftover cleanser from your skin. It rejuvenates your skin and adds a glow to the skin[2] But, this is a step that you shouldn't do every day. 2-3 times a week is enough. There are many scrubs you will find in the market that help you exfoliate the skin.

Skincare Routine Step 2: Exfoliation - What Is It And How To Do It The Right Way

Take a small amount of scrub on your palms, rub it between your palms and scrub your face for about 5 minutes. Rinse it off later. This will refresh your skin instantly.

3. Moisturising

Hydrated skin is happy skin. A moisturiser helps keep your skin hydrated. Moisturisers improve skin barrier function, improve skin hydration and thus give you soft, supple and plump skin.[3] This is the step you do after exfoliation on the days you are exfoliating or after cleansing on the days you are skipping exfoliating the face.

Skincare Routine Step 7: Moisturiser - Types, Benefits & How To Pick The Right One For Your Skin

4. Sunscreen application

Sunscreen is one of the most important steps of skincare. The amount of damage the harmful UV of the sun can do to your skin is extreme and thus to protect your skin from it, always apply sunscreen. Sunscreen contains some amazing ingredients that protect your skin from sun damage and tackle photo-ageing.[4] So, as the last step of your skincare routine, put on some sunscreen. And remember, no matter the weather, sunscreen is a must. For better protection, go for a sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher.

How To Pick The Right Sunscreen For Your Skin Type

And that is a basic skincare routine for you. Hope this will help you. Start with this basic routine and make your way towards the extended skincare regime gradually. Our skin needs all the love it can get.

View Article References [1] Mukhopadhyay P. (2011). Cleansers and their role in various dermatological disorders.Indian journal of dermatology,56(1), 2–6. doi:10.4103/0019-5154.77542 [2] Rodan, K., Fields, K., Majewski, G., & Falla, T. (2016). Skincare Bootcamp: The Evolving Role of Skincare.Plastic and reconstructive surgery. Global open,4(12 Suppl Anatomy and Safety in Cosmetic Medicine: Cosmetic Bootcamp), e1152. [3] Lodén, M. (2003). Role of topical emollients and moisturizers in the treatment of dry skin barrier disorders.American journal of clinical dermatology,4(11), 771-788. [4] Buescher, L. S. (1993). Sunscreens and photoprotection.Otolaryngologic clinics of North America,26(1), 13-22.