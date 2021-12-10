3 Awesome Honey-Based Face Masks For Exfoliation, Fighting Acne, And Getting Glowing Skin Skin Care oi-Devika Tripathi

There are a number of beauty brands that have honey-based face masks but those of you, who trust their own DIY recipes more than those solutions packed in fancy bottles, we have you sorted. This time, we are going to feature honey as the ingredient and talk about three honey-based face masks, which can leave your skin nourished.

Speaking about honey first, honey keeps your skin hydrated as it is a natural humectant. It also cleanses the pores and evens out the skin, apart from treating acne and other similar skin-related problems. So, honey sounds like the sweetest of the ingredient and for your skin too. If you are looking forward to learning more on how you can make face masks with honey as the main source, here are 3 easy honey-based face masks for your radiant and healthy skin.

Exfoliation With Honey And Oatmeal Mask

If honey hydrates the skin, oatmeal helps in removing dead skin cells and absorbing excess oil. As a result, the combination of honey and uncooked oatmeal is highly complementary and also, because exfoliation of skin is so important. So, all you have to do is make a mixture of two and apply it gently on your face (make sure the mix doesn't get into your eyes. If it does, wash your eyes). After applying the mix, gently let it sit for 20 minutes and then remove the mask with warm water or a soft clean cloth dipped in warm water. This mask will also help in removing dust from the skin.

Fighting Acne With Raw Honey And Cinnamon Mask

Honey when mixed with cinnamon not only makes us think of those baked goodies but also a face mask that can help fight acne. Add a teaspoon of cinnamon to a tablespoon of raw honey and apply it on your face. Let the mask stay on your face for 15 minutes and then you can wipe it off with lukewarm water. Both these ingredients are anti-inflammatory in nature and have soothing properties, which helps fight acne and other irritation on your skin.

Glowing Skin With Honey, Lemon, And Turmeric Mask

Honey, lemon, and turmeric are some of the most basic ingredients we have at home and so, preparing this mask should be the easiest. Turmeric, as we all know, helps in skin brightening and lemon with Vitamin C cleanses the skin. When these two ingredients (around 1 teaspoon of each) are mixed with honey (around 2 tablespoons), you can get a mask that can help you achieve radiance and natural glow. So, once, you apply the mask, leave it for 10 minutes. When it gets a little hard, you can remove it with lukewarm water or cloth dipped in warm water.

So, which honey-based mask from the list are you going to try? Let us know that in the comment section.