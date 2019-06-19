13 Home Remedies To Treat And Prevent Dry Hands Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Dry hands reflect that you don't give your hands the care that they deserve. Frequent washing of hands, change in weather, overexposure to chemicals, dirt, pollution and sun are the reasons that make your hand dry.

Nevertheless, taking proper care of your hands is important and should be a part of your skincare regime. Unfortunately, most of us don't pay enough attention to our hands and thus we end up with dry and dull hands.

Well, it's never too late. There are some amazing home remedies available that can treat and prevent the issue of dry hands and give you soft and rejuvenated hands and that is what we're discussing in this article today. Here are some home remedies that you can use to deal with the issue of dry hands. Take a look!

1. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera has great moisturising and soothing properties that work well to combat dry hands. Besides, a study shows that regular application of aloe vera gel not only helps to treat dry hands but also reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. [1]

Ingredient

Aloe vera gel (as needed)

Method of use

Take some aloe vera gel on your finger and rub it all over your hands.

Leave it at that and let the gel get absorbed into your skin to give you smooth hands.

Repeat this remedy every day for the desired result.

2. Coconut Oil

A great remedy to heal and soothe the skin, coconut oil has emollient properties that improve skin hydration to get rid of dry hands. [2]

Ingredient

Coconut oil (as needed)

Method of use

Take some coconut oil on your fingers and rub it gently all over your hands.

Leave it at that and carry on with your day.

Additionally, you can put on a pair of gloves for about an hour for quick and better results.

Repeat this remedy every day for a few months for the best result.

3. Oatmeal And Honey Scrub

A gentle exfoliant for the skin, oatmeal is proven to be a great remedy to treat dry skin and improve skin barrier function. [3] Loaded with antioxidant and emollient properties, honey helps to keep the skin hydrated, soft and supple and prevent signs of skin ageing like fine lines and wrinkles. [4]

Ingredients

2 tbsp oatmeal

1 tbsp honey

Method of use

Take the oatmeal in a bowl.

Add honey to this and mix both the ingredients together well.

Use this mixture to gently scrub your hands for a few minutes.

Rinse it off later.

Repeat this remedy on a weekly basis for the best result.

4. Cucumber And Glycerin

Besides being rich in skin rejuvenating compounds like vitamin C and potassium, cucumber has a high water content that makes it an ideal ingredient to tackle dry hands. [5] Mixed with cucumber juice, glycerin also works well to lock the moisture in your skin and improve skin appearance. [6]

Ingredients

1 tbsp cucumber juice

1 tsp glycerin

Method of use

In a bowl, mix both the ingredients together well.

Apply the mixture to your hands and cover your hands using a pair of gloves.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Take off the gloves and wash your hands using a mild soap or cleanser.

Finish it off using some moisturiser.

Repeat this remedy 2-3 times a week for the best result.

5. Sugar And Olive Oil Scrub

Sugar not only is a great exfoliator for your skin but it also helps to keep the skin hydrated. Olive oil is a great humectant that helps to keep your skin moisturised and thus tackles dry skin. [7]

Ingredients

1 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp olive oil

Method of use

Take sugar in a bowl.

Add olive oil to this and mix both the ingredients together well.

Gently scrub your hands using this mixture for about 5 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

Repeat this remedy once a week for the best result.

6. Lemon juice

A rich source of vitamin C, lemon not only helps to tackle the issue of dry hands but it also improves skin elasticity and prevents signs of skin ageing. [8]

Ingredient

Freshly squeezed lemon juice (as needed)

Method of use

Take some lemon juice in a bowl.

Dip a cotton ball in this and use the cotton ball to apply lemon juice all over your hands.

Leave it on for 10 minutes before washing it off.

Repeat this remedy once a week for the best result.

7. Petroleum Jelly

Being a great moisturiser, petroleum jelly is a great ingredient to treat the issue of dry hands. [9]

Ingredient

Petroleum jelly (as needed)

Method of use

Take some petroleum jelly on your fingers and rub it all over your hands.

Leave it at that for it to get absorbed into your skin and make your hands soft.

Repeat this remedy every alternate day for the best result.

8. Honey, Lemon And Baking Soda

While honey and lemon work well together to keep your skin hydrated, baking soda has amazing antibacterial properties that help to maintain skin health. [10]

Ingredients

1 tbsp organic honey

1 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

A pinch of baking soda

Method of use

Take honey in a bowl.

Add lemon juice and baking soda to it and mix all the ingredients together well.

Wash your hands using a mild soap and pat dry.

Apply the above-obtained mixture all over your hands and gently massage your hands for a couple of minutes.

Leave it on for another 5-10 minutes before washing it off using lukewarm water.

Repeat this remedy 1-2 times a week for best result.

9. Epsom Salt And Olive Oil

A great way to keep your hands hydrated, Epsom salt also provides relief from the inflammation caused due to dry skin. [11]

Ingredients

1 tbsp Epsom salt

1 tbsp olive oil

Method of use

In a bowl mix both the ingredients together well.

Gently scrub your hands using this mixture for a couple of minutes.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

Repeat this remedy once every two weeks for the best result.

10. Milk Cream

Lactic acid present in milk cream makes it a great exfoliator for the skin. It not only moisturises the skin but also reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. [12]

Ingredient

Milk cream (as needed)

Method of use

Take a generous amount of milk cream on your fingers.

Apply the milk cream all over your hands.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Repeat this remedy 3-4 times a week for the best result.

11. Yogurt, Gram Flour And Cucumber Juice

Yogurt also is a rich of lactic acid and thus effectively improves skin hydration and appearance. Gram flour contains vitamin A, C and E and minerals like potassium and magnesium that help to rejuvenate and moisturise dry skin. [13]

Ingredients

2 tbsp yogurt

1 tbsp gram flour (besan)

2 tbsp cucumber juice

Method of use

Take the yogurt in a bowl.

Add gram flour and cucumber juice to this and mix all the ingredients together well.

Apply the mixture all over your hands.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

Repeat this remedy 1-2 times a week for the best result.

12. Sandalwood, Turmeric And Rose Water

Known for its moisturising properties, sandalwood powder is a great way to combat the issue of dry skin. [14] Loaded with antioxidant, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric helps to maintain the health and appearance of the skin. [15]

Ingredients

1 tbsp sandalwood powder

A pinch of turmeric

Few drops of rose water

Method of use

Take the sandalwood powder in a bowl.

Add turmeric powder to this and give it a good stir.

Now add the rose water and mix everything together well to make a paste.

Apply this paste all over your hands.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

Repeat this remedy on a weekly basis for the best result.

13. Cocoa Butter

The high content of fatty acids in cocoa butter makes it an amazing ingredient to deeply moisturise your skin and ward off the dryness.

Ingredient

Cocoa butter (as needed)

Method of use

Gently rub some cocoa butter on your hands before you go to sleep.

Leave it on overnight.

Wash your hands in the morning using a mild soap.

Repeat this remedy once a week for the desired result.

